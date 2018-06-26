The Rundown: Clinton News

What’s on at the Legion?

Don’t forget: the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #194 will host a free community barbecue on Friday, June 29 to celebrate Legion Week and the Legion’s first responders. The barbecue will begin at 5 p.m. at the Clinton Legion, with kids’ karaoke from 6 to 8 p.m. and adults’ karaoke to follow. There will be burgers, hot dogs, salads, and beverages available at the event—all served free of charge—and everyone is welcome to attend.

The Legion hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including regular dinners, and Meat Draws every Saturday at 3:30 p.m. In June they announced new hours: open Wednesday to Friday from 3 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 8 p.m.

Sundays are Caesar Sundays and Wednesdays are the Legion’s Cheap Beer Nights, with Happy Hour from 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.

Dinners at the Legion cost $10 for members and $12 for non-members. Steak dinners cost $12/$14, and the Legion is licensed for minors to attend dinner nights if they are accompanied by an adult.

Corners of the Attic opens June 30

A new antique and collectible shop will be opening on Saturday, June 30 at 11 a.m. on the outskirts of Clinton. The new business is located just a few minutes south of the Village, at 6697 Cariboo Highway. Corners of the Attic will be a great place for residents to locate new—and old—treasures, and is curated by Donna Milward. For any questions contact Donna at (250) 457-3182.

Come celebrate Canada Day in the park

Have you marked your calendars for Canada Day in Reg Conn Park yet? The celebrations for Canada’s birthday will begin at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 1 with the opening ceremony and raising of the flag. The day will include plenty of activities for the kids, including bouncy castles, a water wall, a fishing derby, games, face-painting, and more.

There will also be musical entertainment and a chilli and pie competition—with tasting, of course. Bring a bit of spare change to join in on all the fun, and stop by the Seniors’ Yard, Book, and Bake Sale while you’re there. It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Canada Day at the Seniors’ Centre (217 Smith Avenue) near the park.

This event will be a full day of family-friendly fun for everyone. The Spirit of Clinton Recreation Commission is seeking a few more volunteers to help out with games at the event, so please contact me by email at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com if you’d like to help us out on Canada Day.

How’s your funky flowerpot?

July is nearly here, and that means it’s time to check in on the Funky Flowerpot contest, hosted by Clinton’s Communities in Bloom committee. Residents are encouraged to take a tour through Clinton to observe the various funky flowerpots that have been created throughout the community. Choose your favourite flowerpot and email your nomination to Christine Johnstone at christinejohnstone617@yahoo.com or to Susan Swan at sscountrysquire@gmail.com.

Voters may also choose to drop off their nomination at the Village Office in an envelope clearly marked “Funky Flowerpot”. If you do not know the name of the person who created the flowerpot, be sure to write down the address of the property so that the CiB committee can correctly identify your vote. The “Funky Cup” will be awarded to the owner of the flowerpot with the most votes and will be presented by the CiB judges at the welcome reception, 7 p.m. in the Memorial Hall on Monday, July 16.

Art Show and Sale coming up in July

The Clinton Art and Cultural Society will present its Art Show and Sale in less than a month’s time. This year’s theme is “Dog Days of Summer” and the show and sale will take place Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22 at the Clinton Memorial Hall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show will feature original artwork, handmade crafts, and a silent auction, with proceeds to charity. All artists are welcome to display their work for a cost of $20 (non-member entry fee), while CACS members can submit their work for free. A cash prize will be awarded to the “People’s Choice of Art”.

Entry forms for artists wishing to join this show are now available. To register, or for more information about the show and sale, contact Nancy McMinn at (250) 459-2976 or by email at snirt6@gmail.com. The deadline to enter is Sunday, July 15.

Food Bank to offer fresh fruit, vegetables, and dairy products

After receiving $7,500 in grant funding from Clinton’s Community Forest, the Clinton Food Bank has announced that it can now offer fresh fruit and vegetables such as lettuce, cucumbers, onions, and potatoes, as well as eggs and dairy products like milk, yogurt, and margarine. These products will be available on the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Food Bank, Living Waters Fellowship Church, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Stay prepared and have a plan: Wildfire season returns

As July approaches, so too does the anniversary of the wildfires that confronted the Village and forced Clinton into evacuation during summer 2017. In an article titled “Look Forward Positively, With a Plan” from June’s edition of The Clinton Lariat, Wildfire Recovery Manager Daniela Dyck reflected on the challenges our community has faced during the past year, while also celebrating our resilience and looking forward to the future.

During the summer of 2017, the Village was placed on Evacuation Order for more than two weeks, but was also on Evacuation Alert for 15 days prior to and 10 days after the 17 official days of evacuation. Dyck reflected on the struggles of last summer, as families were separated and displaced, and landscapes surrounding the Village were forever changed. Since returning home, the Village has received lots of support from both the Canadian Red Cross and the United Way. As a community, Clinton has done a remarkable job of coming together and moving forward from the trauma of the wildfires.

As we head into another hot summer, Dyck has a few suggestions about how best to prepare and protect ourselves, as well as our loved ones and properties. Tips include safeguarding your home and property by removing flammables, trimming trees and shrubs, and clearing up cones, grasses, and dried leaves. Further, Dyck stresses the need to have a personal evacuation plan set in place, and to keep prepared and informed in the event of another evacuation alert or order.

Lastly, make sure to stick to reliable sources of information regarding current wildfires, and do your best to refrain from perpetuating misinformation or exaggerations that could cause unnecessary stress when shared on social media.



