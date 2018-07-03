The Rundown: Clinton news

By Raven Nyman

Canada Day 2018 in Clinton

Canada Day 2018 was a rainy one in Reg Conn Park, but that didn’t stop Clintonites from gathering for free hot dogs, hamburgers, cake, and a chili and pie-making contest.

The bouncy castles were unfortunately cancelled at the last minute as a result of the weather, but volunteers made do with plenty of shelter set up to help locals escape the rain.

There was face-painting, bubble-blowing, and plenty of additional activities for the kids,including a fishing derby and scavenger hunt. Many children in attendance had a great time purchasing $0.25 tokens for a turn at a game and a prize in the ring-toss, bean-bag-toss, and fishing pond.

A special thanks goes out to everyone who volunteered to make the event possible, especially those who stepped in last minute to lend a hand: thanks, kids!

A collaboration between the Seniors’ Association and the Recreation Commission resulted in lots of fun—and funds—raised by young ring-tossers and bean-baggers. $190.75 was raised at the children’s game station and will be donated towards the 2018 Halloween fireworks in Clinton. Thank you to each child and parent who played and donated.

A very special “thank you” is owed to Zee Chevalier, who kindly donated a variety of wonderful prizes for the children’s game stations, as well as the traditional games themselves. This fun-filled fundraising effort could not have been possible without her. The Spirit of Clinton Committee also received $250 for their participation at Clinton’s Canada Day celebrations, giving the committee a total of $440.75 to put towards a fireworks celebration this fall.

Retail cannabis survey: Have your say

As of October 17, 2018, recreational cannabis will become legal in Canada, though cannabis as a medical product has been available for some time. In response to legalization, the Village of Clinton has launched a survey to aid in the process of determining whether or not the Village itself will permit the retail sale of cannabis within the community.

The provincial government has set growing and distribution standards, but the municipal government has the ability to endorse applications for retail sales and establish its own set of standards. Municipal governments may determine the number of shops permitted to operate within the community, and set standards around zoning and hours of operation, too. The municipality can also restrict smoking in publicly owned facilities. The municipality may also choose to ban retail sales completely for their community, though medicinal marijuana products would still be available legally online.

Through their current Cannabis Retail Sales survey, the Village of Clinton hopes to obtain input from the community in order to determine their course of action. If you have an opinion on the subject of retail sales of cannabis in Clinton, now is the time to speak up. You can do so by filling out the Village’s survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DCXCZHQ.

July Riding Clinic at Cordova Farm

A Riding Clinic will take place on Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15 at Cordova Farm in Clinton, featuring Mark Halliwell of Richmond Stables, a professional hunter, jumper, coach, rider, and trainer. Lessons will be available at the clinic for all levels and ages of riders, as well as horses of all levels of training. Organizer Nancy McMinn advises that Western tack may be used if necessary for green or recreational riders, but the clinic’s main focus is on English disciplines. Dressage lessons will also be available upon request.

Each lesson usually has two or three riders and typically lasts an hour, but private lessons are also available. The cost for the clinic is $100, which includes two lessons, and Cordova Farm adds no surcharge for the use of their facility in hopes of encouraging participation and advancement of local riders with access to an accomplished A circuit coach.

For more information or to sign up for information on future clinics, contact Nancy McMinn by phone at (250) 459-2976 or by email at snirt6@gmail.com.

Spirit of Clinton updates from the Recreation Commission Chair

The Spirit of Clinton committee met for our regular monthly meeting on Thursday, June 7 at the Clinton Memorial Hall. This marked our final meeting before we adjourn for three months of summer.

In the fall, I hope to see many new faces around the Spirit table at Clinton’s Memorial Hall. We’re in need of new recruits, and we would love to see younger members stepping up to volunteer. I have explained what our group gets up to previously in “The Rundown”, but if you’re interested in learning more about what the Spirit of Clinton committee does within the Village, please don’t be afraid to ask.

I invite any and all who read this to come out, learn more, and volunteer with us. It takes one person to make a difference; that’s it. You can be the one! We are always looking for new ideas, and more hands to help make them happen. Please join us for our next meeting on Thursday, September 13 at 7 p.m. in the Memorial Hall.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



