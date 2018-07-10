The Rundown: Clinton News

The CiB judges are coming, the Village’s Annual Report is available, a rocky treasure hunt, and more.

Some of the painted rocks, decorated by Jessica Lawrence and her family, which are hidden around Clinton waiting to be found. Photo: Jessica Lawrence.

By Raven Nyman

Reminder: CiB welcome reception coming up

Don’t forget: the provincial Communities in Bloom judges will be in the Village of Clinton on July 16 and 17 to do their CiB evaluations, and on Monday, July 16 a welcome reception will take place at the Memorial Hall at 7 p.m. The event will be open to the community, and everyone is invited to attend. The judges will present the Funky Cup, awarded to the owner of the winning Funky Flowerpot. The following day, July 17, the judges will tour the community and assess several sites using CiB criteria. The criteria for judging includes evaluation of overall tidiness, heritage conservation, landscaping, floral displays, and environmental actions.

The CiB committee encourages all residents to help show off Clinton in the best light possible this July.

2017 Annual Report available now

The Village’s 2017 Annual Report draft is now available for review on the Village’s website at http://bit.ly/2KHWxq2.

The report outlines highlights and activities for the Village of Clinton in 2017, and includes detailed descriptions of the community itself, its public works, administration, bylaw enforcement, animal control, Volunteer Fire Department, and more.

In the 2017 report, residents can find all 2017 financial statements, and may also read personalized messages from the Chief Administrative Officer and Mayor. The report includes the 2017 Annual Water Report, which begins on page 23 of the 65-page document.

The document also features biographies of each of the Village council members, including Mayor Jim Rivett. According to the 2017 report, council adopted six bylaws in 2017, received and responded to 43 letters from the public and stakeholders, held seven special meetings of council, 18 in-camera meetings of council, and 21 regular council meetings.

Some of the highlights presented in the 2017 report include the hiring of a new CAO and a Recovery Manager, who will carry the Village through the recovery process extending into 2018. A number of strategic initiatives were also completed in 2017, and the Village completed assessments of a number of organizational systems and procedures.

In 2017 the Village’s website was visited more than 40,000 times, and the Village was awarded $1,118,396 in grant funding. Clinton entered into 20 contracts or agreements in 2017; these included contracts between the Village and the Wildfire Recovery Manager, as well as contracts related to the water main line project and the Community Trails Master Plan. In 2017, one of the Village’s staff members also celebrated a milestone: congratulations to Karl Hansen for 10 years of service.

A few other accomplishments listed in Clinton’s 2017 report include the replacement of an aging backhoe, a new water treatment plant generator, new doors for the Memorial Hall, and a new hot water tank installed at the curling rink. In 2017, Clinton received 11 new business license applications, proving that there is plenty of new growth happening in our community.

For those willing to look, there is a good deal of information included in 2017’s Annual Report, so be sure to access the document online or at the Village office if you are at all interested in learning more about the operations, organization, and activities of our Village. Additionally, residents can access the Wildfire Recovery Manager’s completed Recovery Plan on the Village website (http://bit.ly/2L11ztP), to review her recommendations for the community.

Speed Watch needs volunteers now

Cst. Hickey of Clinton RCMP is seeking volunteers for “Speed Watch”. As a volunteer, you would commit to setting up and manning a radar speed board in designated areas of the Village, to remind drivers travelling through our community to slow down and follow the speed limit.

This program is a valuable asset to the Village, but can only exist with the help of volunteers. Speed Watch has a flexible schedule that makes it easy to get involved. To sign up or learn more, contact the Clinton RCMP detachment at (250) 459-2221.

Clinton Rocks: a family-friendly treasure hunt for all

A new group called Clinton Rocks has come together to “create, hide, and treasure” hand-designed rocks in the Village. Starting in May 2018, the group began painting, decorating, and hiding special rocks throughout the community. The activity is a lot like a collaborative treasure hunt, and offers residents of all ages the opportunity to join in on the fun.

Organizer Jessica Lawrence advises that acrylic paint works for decorating your rocks, but is best applied with a clear top-coat to protect your design. The rules for the Clinton Rocks group are simple. Participants can paint rocks with any design that they can imagine, and must include a small message on one side of their painted rock so that whoever finds it will know what to do with it: post news of the find to the Clinton Rocks Facebook page, then choose to keep or re-hide your found rock. The group’s Facebook page is Clinton Rocks-Clinton BC.

