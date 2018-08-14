The Rundown: Clinton News

A Clinton business is closing down, Music in the Park returns, a book signing, and more.

By Raven Nyman

Music in the Park is back

The Village of Clinton and High Bar First Nation have come together to host Music in the Park on Sunday, August 19 at 2 p.m. The event will feature Alexx Wells, Hoopdancer and friends, along with Arlen Park and surprise guests. Bouncy castles will be on site for the kids at the event in Reg Conn Park, and there will also be a barbecue dinner at 5 p.m.

As the Crow Flies closing auction

Local business As the Crow Flies will be closing its doors at summer’s end, and is hosting an auction on Saturday, August 25 at 11 a.m. at their location at 1522 Cariboo Highway, Clinton. For more information, contact As the Crow Flies at (250) 459-2949.

Clinton author will visit for book signing in September

June V. Bourgo, a former Clinton resident, will be in town on Wednesday, September 5 for a reading and book signing. Bourgo was born and raised in Montreal, but now lives on Vancouver Island with her husband Dennis. She will return to Clinton this fall when she makes her appearance at the Clinton Library, 1506 Tingley Street, on September 5 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Bourgo is the author of The Georgia Series and The Crossing Trilogy. Her most recent book, Magnolia Tree, is a supernatural thriller set in British Columbia.

Bourgo was the 2017 Golden Book Award Judges’ Choice Winner for Golden Box Books Publishing and is a Fountain Blue Publishing bestselling author. Visit her at the library on September 5 to buy one of her books or have yours signed.

Fresh garden vegetables available at Cordova Farm

Did you know that you could be getting your fresh produce just down the road, at Cordova Farm? The farm is located on Kelly Lake Road in Clinton and grows all its vegetables without the use of pesticides, fungicides, herbicides, or preservatives.

Currently, the farm offers fresh kale, purple cabbage, bush beans, beets, carrots, and two varieties of potatoes. All vegetables are harvested fresh to fill requested orders and the farm offers free delivery to the Village of Clinton. Customers can also pick up produce at the farm and can place their orders via Facebook message or by calling Nancy McMinn at (250) 459-2976.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

