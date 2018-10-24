The Rundown: Clinton News

Mark your calendars now for the many events coming up in Clinton over the next few weeks.

Preparations for last year’s Halloween event at the Clinton Memorial Hall. Young and old are invited to attend this year’s fun-filled event on October 31. Photo: Raven Nyman.

By Raven Nyman

Inaugural council meeting

The municipal election took place on Saturday, October 20, but Clinton’s newly elected council will not be sworn in until Wednesday, November 7 at the Village of Clinton’s regular council meeting. The inaugural council meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Event updates from the Spirit of Clinton Committee

The Spirit of Clinton Committee met in Clinton’s Memorial Hall on Thursday, October 11 to discuss the need for an election, and leaders from many community organizations and clubs announced their upcoming events.

The Museum is now closed for the season, and wrapped up with a special “Pot Party” potluck event on Wednesday, October 17.

The Communities in Bloom Committee will host a Craft Fair, or Fall Craft Sale, for local vendors on Saturday, October 27 in the Memorial Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is by donation, and there will be door prizes, as well as a concession featuring homemade soups and muffins.

On Saturday, November 3 the Seniors’ Marketplace will be featured at the Memorial Hall. Don’t forget to come to the Memorial Hall again on Saturday, November 17 for the Parent Advisory Council’s annual Dinner and Craft Auction.

The Clinton Art and Cultural Society will host its Christmas Artisans’ Bazaar on Saturday, December 8 in the Clinton Legion hall basement from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will feature original art, crafts, home-baking, and more.

No commission will be charged on items sold at the Bazaar, but only 12 tables are available, so artists should register early. Tables are free for members, and $10 for non-members. To register, contact Nancy at 250-459-2976 or snirt6@gmail.com.

Planning for the next Annual Ball is coming along well, with a third of the tickets already sold. Charlene Boscott is the Ball Committee’s new Chair, and the 2019 Ball theme will be “Transportation through the Ages—1864 to now”. The event’s colour scheme is black and white.

Clinton’s Health Care Auxiliary will run a Flu Clinic on Tuesday, November 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Health Centre.

Our Halloween party is also coming up on Wednesday, October 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. As Recreation Commission Chair, I would like to invite Clinton residents, young and old, to attend the SCC’s Kids’ Halloween party. This free event will take place at the Clinton Memorial Hall.

I grew up in Clinton, and attending the Hall Halloween party was often a highlight of the evening for us kids. Back then, we had the fireworks in Reg Conn Park to look forward to. Nowadays the sky is a bit darker on Halloween, as the fireworks haven’t happened in years. The SCC hopes Clinton’s kids and teens will feel free to stop by the Hall for a safe place to have fun on Halloween night.

We still need more volunteers to help us out with this event, so please get in touch with myself or Sandi Burrage if you’re interesting in lending a hand with the set-up, decoration, take-down, or organization of the event itself.

Lastly, please attend the SCC election at our next meeting—open to the public—on Thursday, November 8 at 7 p.m. in the Memorial Hall. For those who want to get more involved with their community, this is a perfect opportunity to join a supportive network of volunteers.

Learning CPR with Clinton’s Community Paramedic

The opportunity to learn hands-only CPR and AED awareness returned to Clinton on Tuesday, October 16 at the Memorial Hall. Paramedics were on hand to offer free 30-minute learning sessions to the public. This service is supported by St. John’s Ambulance and the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Clinton’s community paramedic, Diana Guerin, says that a new SAIL program will also begin on October 24 and run every Wednesday at the Clinton Library from 1 to 2 p.m. To register to attend a future CPR-related event, or learn more about the SAIL program, contact Guerin at (250) 644-8911 or (250) 459-7756.

Psalm 23 hosts Fall Dinner

Psalm 23 will host a Fall Dinner at the Clinton Memorial Hall on Saturday, November 24. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased by contacting (604) 835-0855. The Psalm 23 catering team will provide the evening’s buffet menu.

Psalm 23 was founded in 2001 and is a non-profit organization located in Clinton. It helps to restore lives by offering transition housing and recovery facilities for individuals who are struggling to overcome addiction or abuse and are wishing to re-enter the workforce. The organization offers a work therapy program, as well as housing and home-cooked meals, with helpful access to community service and employment opportunities.

To learn more about the Psalm 23 Recovery Training Centre at 59 Mile, visit their website at http://www.psalm23society.com or send an email inquiry to psalm23society@shaw.ca.

Have you got Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

