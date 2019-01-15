The Rundown: Clinton News

By Raven Nyman

“Thank You” from the community

This year’s Children’s Christmas party, hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 194 in Clinton, saw 75 children sign up and attend! Without the help of many generous sponsors, the event would not have been possible.

The Legion wishes to thank all the helpers who aided in wrapping gifts and setting up the Hall for the party. A special thanks goes to Tracy Fallstrom, who organized crafts and songs for the kids. Thanks to all sponsors of this volunteer-led event, including the Ladies Auxiliary to the Royal Canadian Legion, the Clinton Community Forest, BC Liquor Stores, Interior Roads, Gardenside Pottery, Diana Guerin, Jacquie Wilkinson, Isabel Haining, Alfreda Westcott, Ed Schlosser, and Elf Linda.

Fitness room grand re-opening

The extensive updates to Clinton’s fitness room have now been completed, and the location re-opened on Tuesday, Jan. 15. The event featured a fitness trainer to assist with proper use of all the new gym equipment. Some of the new equipment includes a Multigym, power tower, and an elliptical, but there is much more to discover.

The fitness room upgrades come after Village staff worked to receive funding to purchase new equipment and replace older, existing equipment. Funding for the project was provided through a combination of private donations and support from the United Way Thompson Cariboo Nicola and the Northern Development Initiative Trust.

The fitness room is accessible to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week through a card lock system. Membership is $20 a month, but drop-in visits are just $2 during regular Village office hours. Users are required to have a clean pair of shoes used for the fitness room only, which is located in the Village Office building, 1423 Cariboo Highway.

