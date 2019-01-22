The Rundown: Clinton News

A round-up of coming events, news about the Annual Ball and Kids Rock Camp, and much more

(from left) Lisa Dafoe, Marcie Down, and Diana Guerin at the 151st annual Clinton Ball in 2018. A few tickets are still available for the 152nd annual Ball in 2019. Photo: Clinton Annual Ball.

By Raven Nyman

Community updates: events and more

Good news: the annual Clinton parade will have a band this year!

The Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band will be featured in Clinton’s May Ball Rodeo Parade for 2019. Thanks to Yvette May and the Parade committee for their hard work in securing a live band for the occasion—we are all looking forward to it!

The Clinton Seniors’ Association will host their Daffodil Tea on Wednesday, March 6 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Memorial Hall, with strawberry shortcake and daffodils sold to raise funds for cancer research.

Clinton’s Communities in Bloom committee has now confirmed that their annual Seedy Sunday event will take place on March 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Memorial Hall. The event will feature a variety of demonstrations and displays on subjects such as composting, waste reduction, invasive plants, weed management, and more.

The Clinton Legion is in need of plastic bags for their regular Meat Draws. If anyone would like to drop extras off by donation, please do so at the Legion during regular business hours: Tuesday through Friday from 3 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 8 p.m.

The next DSS Graduation bingo event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 14, so keep your eyes peeled for more advertising about this and other grad events around the community.

Step-by-step Paint Party coming soon

Sherri Gagnon will be visiting Clinton in February to help locals unleash their inner artist in a step-by-step Paint Party event. No experience is required and supplies are provided for the evening, which will also feature door prizes, free draws, and entry to win a trip for two to Las Vegas!

Yes, you read that right: a trip for two to get the heck out of Clinton. This is an event you won’t want to miss.

The Paint Party will take place on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Cariboo Lodge. Registration is required for the event; go to Gagnon’s website at http://bit.ly/2CywNFS for details and to register.

Gagnon can be reached by email at ecanvasgagnon@gmail.com.

Get your tickets for the Annual Ball

Clinton’s Annual Ball is the longest-running event of its kind in Canada, and is much more than your average not-for-profit event. The Ball is in its 152nd year, though the event now takes place over the course of one evening, despite its historic origins as a two-day event in the community.

I got to attend the Ball as a young dancer with the Mill Girl Follies can-can troupe back in high school. The ladies outfitted me in a beautiful, borrowed gown for the evening and I had a fabulous time performing at, and attending, the event.

These days there are many locals who attend the ball—young and old—as well as plenty of other folks who travel from outside the Village just for the occasion.

Have you ever attended the Clinton Annual Ball? This year the 152nd Ball will take place on Saturday, May 18 starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person, but there are not many left, so you’ll want to get your hands on one before they’re gone.

Organizer Charlene Boscott notes that the Memorial Hall will be transformed into a beautiful ballroom “abuzz with elegant ladies and gentlemen” come May 18. Many ladies will wear period dress, and others will attend in grad dresses or bridesmaids’ gowns. Gentlemen wear suits, hats, ties, and bowties of all kinds. All of this is great!

As party-goers walk in, they will enjoy historically-themed decor and learn a little more about Clinton before being escorted to their table. Later there are cocktails, appetizers, and a sumptuous dinner before a night of dancing gets underway.

Entertainment is provided during breaks in the music, and after all that there is a midnight supper for those who may have worked up an appetite on the dance floor.

A designated driver will be available on-site to provide safe rides home. Tickets for the 152nd Annual Ball are still available; to get yours, call (250) 459-7069 or email tickets@clintonannualball.com.

Kids Rock announces summer camp dates

Kids Rock Camp has officially announced its 2019 summer camp dates for kids and teens. The dates were announced in a new promotional video for the group, available on their website.

The 2019 Kids Camp will run from July 7 to 11 for children who are aged 6 to 11 on the day the camp starts. Early Bird registration is only $70. Teen Camp will take place from July 12 to 18 for those aged 12 and older as of the day the camp starts. Early Bird registration is $120 for teens.

Head to https://www.kidsrockcamp.com to register.

Kids Rock Camp is located in Big Bar Lake Provincial Park and provides a wide variety of activities for campers to enjoy, including practice with slingshots and air rifles, archery, hikes on the Otter Marsh Trail, crafts, canoeing, swimming, geocaching, and much more.

Former Village councillor featured in Gold Country promotional video

A new promotional video, which premiered on the Explore Gold Country YouTube channel on Jan. 14, features former Village of Clinton councillor (and current Clinton Community Paramedic) Diana Guerin as one of four women enjoying a scenic two-day journey through Gold Country. The ladies — Guerin, Cache Creek councillor Lisa Dafoe, Jenn Eaton, and Shelley Taylor — stop at a variety of locations on their adventure, including the locally beloved Desert Hills Ranch. The video can be viewed at http://bit.ly/2MpHX4k.

Gold Country Communities Society is a non-profit destination marketing organization that works together with the municipalities of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, Lillooet, Lytton, and Merritt to increase tourism in Gold Country and aid in the economic development of the region. The organization was incorporated in 1991 and is governed by a board of directors that includes two representatives from each local government area.

Another promotional video from Explore Gold Country, posted in June 2018, features Clinton’s own Chasm Provincial Park as well as the picturesque Echo Valley Ranch and Spa. Readers can view that video at http://bit.ly/2CK6i0j.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

