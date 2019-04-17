The Rundown: Clinton News

Category 3 fires have been banned in the Cariboo Fire District, and other news

By Raven Nyman

MLA in town for Spring Tea with seniors

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart will be in Clinton for her Spring Tea and Town Hall tour later this month. The tour provides an opportunity for residents to join Tegart for a public discussion specifically aimed at seniors. Issues discussed will include affordability, housing, transportation, and health care. Tegart’s discussion tour will stop in Clinton on Tuesday, April 23 at 10 a.m. and will meet at the Main Street Church, accessible via the Dewdney Street (Food Bank) entrance.

Cariboo Fire Centre announces Category 3 fire ban

Effective Monday, April 15, Category 3 open fires are prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre. This notice was given by the Centre in an effort to prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety. The prohibition will remain in place until Sept. 27, 2019, or until the public is otherwise notified.

Clinton is included in the south-most portion of the Cariboo Fire Centre, which spans from Loon Lake to Quesnel, and even extends east to Wells Gray Provincial Park. A map of the full area affected by this open burning prohibition is available online at http://ow.ly/jfAH30omY30.

Prohibited activities that would constitute a Category 3 open fire include any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide; three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide; burning of one or more windrows; and burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

For more information on the latest wildfire updates and active burning restrictions, or for current road closures and travel advisories, visit www.bcwildfire.ca.

Yard and Plant Sale ahead: tables available now

The Clinton Health Care Auxiliary will hold its annual Yard and Plant Sale on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. at the Clinton Memorial Hall. Table rentals are available to local vendors at a cost of $10 each. To reserve your space, please contact Elaine Marchant at (250) 459-7085 or Jessica Lawrence at (250) 819-3359.

2019 Village Plans announced

For any residents who are interested in reading this year’s Village reports, those documents can be accessed digitally via the Village of Clinton’s website (https://village.clinton.bc.ca/). The documents include details regarding council budget decisions and financial reports for the community’s water, sewer, and general funds.

The Village’s 2019 Strategic Plan was recently released online, and the 2018 Water Report was also included in recent council minutes and agendas, which are available for download and mobile viewing via the Village website.

The 2019 Strategic Plan helped to inform the development of the 2019–2023 Financial Plan and other initiatives across Clinton’s operations, says the Village’s Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer Monika Schittek. Further readings and eventual adoption of the 2019–2023 Financial Plan Bylaw No. 558 will occur during the coming months alongside the development and adoption of the 2019 Property Tax Bylaw.

Clinton’s 2019 Strategic Plan and subsequent Five Year Financial Plan were read and discussed for the first time together at the April 10 regular meeting of council. The next regular council meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 24 in the Village council chambers. As always, the public is welcome to attend.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



