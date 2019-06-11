The Rundown: Clinton News

Father’s Day Fishing Derby

The Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsmen Association (CADOSA) will host its annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby on Sunday, June 16 at Kelly Lake. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is fun for the whole family. No fishing license is required, as the event is held in conjunction with the Family Fishing Weekend.

There will be a concession available with hot dogs and hamburgers, but free coffee will also be provided.

The Fishing Derby includes lots of prizes and is typically a well-attended community function that sees many locals bring out their fishing gear, boats, and families for a great day of outdoor activity.

Village updates

Residents may have noticed some construction activity behind the Village office. Mayor Susan Swan has advised that BC Hydro is installing the Electric Vehicle Charging Station that has come to Clinton at no cost to the Village.

The BC Hydro project means that the community now offers another amenity for travellers, who will be able to use the EV charging station while visiting Clinton.

Another project that has recently been established in the area is the new CBC FM radio tower, located on Elliot Park Road. The tower will provide FM radio access to residents around Clinton and Kelly Lake.

David Stoddart School: summer’s coming!

In May, students at David Stoddart School (DSS) presented their “Share Our Story” night to the school and community, and the school had a great field trip to Hat Creek Ranch.

DSS will wrap up the final month of the school year with a variety of fun activities including track and field, swimming lessons, and a trip to a natural resource camp.

Congratulations to the high school girls, who participated in the Single A Senior Girls’ Soccer Provincials in Nakusp from May 30 to June 1!

Thursday, June 27 is the last day of school this year for students at DSS. Classes will start at 9 a.m. that day, and the school’s year-end celebration kicks off at noon with cake and ice cream for everyone. DSS hopes to use this time to thank its volunteers, the Parent Advisory Council, and the staff and students who helped create another successful school year.

The Summer Reading Program is back again, to encourage young readers by providing a book bag of 10 free books for students to take home this summer. Don’t forget: report cards will also be available for pick-up at the office at the end of the day on June 27.

Congratulations to the four graduates of 2019, who will celebrate their achievement on Saturday, June 22 at 2 p.m. at the school. This year’s graduates are Brent Ambler, Bryn Hansen, Shyla McColl, and Echo Spenser.

Canada Day celebrations coming up in Reg Conn Park

The next Spirit of Clinton committee (SOC) meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at the Memorial Hall beginning at 7 p.m. As always, the meeting is open to the public, and the committee is happy to greet new volunteers or interested individuals.

The most pressing event we need help with is the organization of Canada Day in Reg Conn Park. To volunteer to help out with that event, feel free to drop by the meeting on June 19, or get in touch with committee president Neil Clare or any other member of the SOC.

Don’t forget: the Seniors’ Association also holds their Yard Sale during the Canada Day events on July 1, so stop by to support their organization and do a little summer shopping. The Seniors are located right next to the park at 217 Smith Street. Their Yard Sale will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Little Britches Rodeo needs volunteers

The May Ball rodeo may be over, but the Clinton Little Britches Rodeo is still in need of volunteers and sponsors for its events on July 6–7.

The Clinton Agricultural Association will host the rodeo over the course of the weekend at Clinton’s rodeo grounds. To volunteer, or to sponsor the Little Britches, contact Ag. Association secretary Katie McCullough by email at kemccullough@hotmail or by phone at (250) 319-3484.

