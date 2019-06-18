The Rundown: Clinton News

Residents can take part in an evacuation preparedness session and economic development survey

Evacuation Preparedness session for the whole family

The Village of Clinton will hold an Evacuation Preparedness session for all citizens at the Clinton Memorial Hall at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20.

The meeting will provide important information to the public in the case of an evacuation and is open to all ages. There will be a colouring station set up for kids so that the whole family can learn more about being prepared for an emergency, as Clinton experienced during the 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire evacuations.

Coffee and snacks will be provided at the meeting. Members of the RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services, the Clinton Fire Department, Emergency Management BC, Emergency Support Services, Integris Insurance, United Way, and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District will all be in attendance to help educate the public.

Economic development survey invites village feedback

The Village of Clinton is conducting a survey to better understand the needs of the community from an economic development point of view. Members of the public can take the short survey online to express their opinion. A copy of the survey is also available for download and can be dropped off at the Village office upon completion.

The purpose of the survey is to collect information from local residents and business owners “for the creation of a foundational strategic and implementation plan for economic development for the Village of Clinton,” says the village’s website.

The information provided will help the village develop a multi-year economic development strategy with “tangible, capacity-appropriate projects and [an] associated implementation plan”. All information collected through the survey will remain confidential.

The survey includes questions such as “How do you perceive the Village of Clinton’s image as a community?” and “How important do you think economic development is for the Village of Clinton’s future?”

The survey also asks about what businesses the public may want to see expand or locate within the community. It invites people to divulge what they feel effective economic development means to them, and also asks survey participants to name the three biggest challenges currently facing the community of Clinton as it works to improve jobs and economic growth.

Download the survey yourself from the Village website, or complete the survey online by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ClintonBC.

Road maintenance

The Pavilion Overhead on Highway 99 north of Lillooet will be closed for maintenance until Saturday, June 22, and the highway will be single lane alternating traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the duration of the project. Emergency vehicles will have immediate access.

For any additional information, feel free to contact Dawson Road Maintenance at 1-800-842-4122.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.


