The Rundown: Clinton News

The Village of Clinton has an employment opportunity for a position in reception. The public is invited to apply by submitting a resume to the village office. Applications will be accepted for the position until Monday, July 15 at 4 p.m.

Llama on the loose

A lost llama has caused quite the stir in Clinton as residents continue to report sightings of the animal near Big Bar. The llama actually belongs to Jessica Udchitz, who has been trying to catch her for quite some time. The llama—whose name is Coco—is quite friendly. She was not released or abandoned, but escaped from her pen and is difficult to catch. She won’t respond to grain, or her favourite food: lettuce.

Udchitz wrote in a social media post that Coco frequents at least three spots in the area that she is aware of, but will go into hiding for a few days if she is pressured too much. If Coco is sighted again, the public is asked to please contact Udchitz privately through her personal Facebook account.

Tree planting project at DSS underway

The tree planting project at David Stoddart School (DSS) is well underway, despite a rather wet start to the summer. Volunteers began work on the project at the school grounds on Tuesday, July 2. Organizers had originally planned a start date of July 22, but decided to get going early instead.

Project organizer and volunteer Susan Kucera advised that Sept. 4 is tree education day at DSS from 1 to 2 p.m., and an unveiling celebration will take place on Sept. 19 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

“The plan is to bring nature to the school grounds,” says Kucera. “There will be three lines of trees planted: one by the bus parking lot, one down by the swing playground inside the fence by the highway, and the third will go across the top of the field hill by the blue playground equipment.”

Volunteer Sandi Burrage invited the public to help out if they wanted, but says that the major chunk of the project has been completed.

The tree planting project at the school has the support of the DSS Beautification Committee, which includes inclusion specialist John Waldie and Carol Pickering, the school’s principal. The Communities in Bloom committee has also helped with the project, alongside Brenda Slade of As the Crow Flies.

Kucera applied for funding through Tree Canada’s Greening Canada’s School Grounds grant program and received $3,500, which covered the cost of the trees and planting. The project also received $1,800 from the Clinton and District Community Forest this year to help cover the cost of items like wheelbarrows, shovels, hoses, rakes, and composting equipment. After the project, the equipment will be used for tree maintenance at DSS.

Summer Reading Club brings space academy to Clinton

The Clinton Library might resemble an Astronaut Training Academy on Thursday, July 11 when the Summer Reading Club comes to town. The Astronaut Training Academy day is part of the Club’s kids programming.

Children between the ages of six and 12 can attend the event to design a spaceship, “walk on the moon”, and “navigate an asteroid belt”. Parents and guardians must accompany children, and the program is drop-in friendly.

Summer events line-up at the Clinton Museum

The Clinton Museum has had a great start to the season so far, since opening in May for the summer months. More than 400 visitors have already passed through, and there are a number of events coming up this summer for folks to enjoy.

Colette French will host free children’s art classes all summer long on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the museum, and there will be at least two “Music in the Museum” events. The first will take place on July 27 at 7:30 p.m. and the second will take place on August 17.

There will be at least one “Movie at the Museum” this summer, featured in late July, and other special events are being considered. Don’t forget, either, that on Monday, July 15 the Communities in Bloom judges will visit the museum at 3 p.m. The museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday each week.

Fundraiser for Loon Lake’s Fire Hall rebuild

On Saturday, Aug. 3, a painting fundraiser will take place at the Loon Lake Community Hall, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Those who attend will get to paint their own version of Loon Lake step by step with the help of a professional artist. All supplies, instruction, clean-up materials, and a donation to help rebuild the fire hall are included in the $50 ticket price.

Although aprons are provided, organizers suggest that painters wear appropriate clothing, just in case.

Loon Lake Community Hall is located north of Cache Creek off Highway 97 at 1705 Loon Lake Road. To get there from Clinton, travel along Highway 97 before turning left onto Loon Lake Road and travelling for approximately 17 kilometres.

To register for the painting fundraiser online, visit http://bit.ly/2JnG6Nv. No experience is required to participate in the event.

