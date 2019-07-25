The Rundown: Clinton News

Public engagement meetings this week

The Village of Clinton has collaborated with EDCD Consulting to create an Economic Strategy, which will also be guided by public engagement. EDCD Consulting will be in Clinton from July 23–26 and will conduct a stakeholder meeting with residents to gain public input, views, and thoughts on what opportunities should be pursued for the community.

To contribute your opinions and ideas, stop by one of two public engagement meetings scheduled for Thursday, July 25. The first meeting will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, and the second will start at 5:30 p.m. and will wrap by 7 p.m. Both events will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, 310 LeBourdais Avenue.

Each meeting will begin with a short overview of the project and economic development in general. The community’s input and views will then be collected. The Village’s development of an economic plan is intended to create a unified approach to “prioritize and action relevant past work in concert with current and future community interests.”

In the past month, EDCD Consulting has analyzed local data, assessed demographics, and produced an online survey for the Village of Clinton. These public engagement meetings constitute the next step for the project by providing the necessary information to develop a plan “grounded in the values of residents, the economic realities of the area, and the capacity of resources available.”

Village annual report available for public review

The Village of Clinton’s draft 2018 Annual Report is now available via the Village’s website, and members of the public are invited to review it before it is finalized. If there are changes, corrections, or comments locals would like to make, they can feel free to get in touch with the Village, and the document will be updated as necessary. The final version of the report will go to Council at the annual general meeting on Wednesday, July 24 at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

To view the 2018 Annual Report draft, go to the Village of Clinton’s website at http://bit.ly/2YaPesO.

Fresh produce available to locals

If you haven’t had time to get your garden up to par this summer, never fear: Cordova Farm can provide you with a variety of home-grown vegetables for all your summer cooking needs.

In addition to its organically grown produce, Cordova Farm will deliver it free to town, and the produce is fresh-picked for your order. Beets are currently available, as well as potatoes, spinach, chard, and kale. No pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, or preservatives are used on the produce.

Orders can also be picked up at the farm, which is located on Kelly Lake Road in Clinton. To place an order for fresh produce, contact Nancy McMinn via Facebook message or by calling (250) 459-2976.

Spirit of Clinton Committee breaks for the summer

At our last meeting, the Spirit of Clinton Committee decided to suspend monthly meetings for the summer. Our next scheduled regular meeting is set for Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. in the Memorial Hall.

The committee wishes everyone a safe and happy summer season and hopes to see new members join our group in the fall.

