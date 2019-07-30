The Rundown: Clinton News

Clinton mayor Susan Swan charges up a vehicle at the Village’s new fast-charging electric vehicle station on July 26.

Clinton becomes electric vehicle-friendly

Once a horse and buggy stop on the Gold Rush Trail, Clinton is jumping on the modern age bandwagon, as it becomes officially electric vehicle ready.

This July, BC Hydro installed a fast-charging station in the Village. The charging station is located behind the municipal office, just around the corner from the BC Liquor Store, and directly behind the village Fire Hall.

With simple instructions given, Mayor Susan Swan successfully charged a Power Smart car at the charging station on July 26. Soon after, the first user at the station was presented with a hat with the Clinton logo. Congratulations on the new addition, Clinton!

Director vacancy: Clinton Community Forest

Clinton’s Community Forest is currently seeking to fill a vacant director position on its board. If the Community Forest is something that interests you, perhaps you should pick up an application form at the Village office.

Once applications have been received, the Community Forest’s current Board of Directors will make a recommendation to mayor and council on their choice for a new director, based on the submitted applications. The deadline to apply for a director’s position with the Community Forest is August 31.

Clinton’s Community Forest (CCF) is owned by the Village and includes a charter that mandates distribution of 60 per cent of the CCF’s net profits from operations to the Village itself. Additionally, 40 per cent of the total profits are allocated to community organizations annually, at the board’s discretion. The 2019 annual business meeting of the CCF took place on July 23 in council chambers.

Kids’ talent show in September

Parents can now register their children for an upcoming talent show that will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 in Reg Conn Park as part of the community’s first-ever Fall Fun Fest.

The talent show is scheduled to get started at 2 p.m. but the time is currently subject to change. If you would like to register your child to participate, contact organizer Jessica Lawrence at (250) 819-5559. The show is open to children aged 12 and under and will likely include prizes.

Children are encouraged to present any talent they please, and Lawrence is also seeking three to four adult volunteers to help judge the event. If you are interested in judging the talent show, contact Lawrence at the phone number listed above.

September’s Fun Fest still open to ideas and volunteers

Don’t forget: Clinton’s first-ever family Fall Fun Fest is set for the second Saturday in September. The event was organized through a collaboration between Integris and several other groups in the Village.

The committee is still seeking interested individuals to help out with organizing an activity for the fest, but volunteers and sponsors are also needed for the event. Organizers hope to bring a variety of fun outdoor activities to the park in September, and so far they have planned a concession for the day, a talent show, and even a casting contest and demonstration from the Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsmen’s Association.

The fest will also feature a chili-cooking contest, a horseshoe tournament, live music, carving demonstrations, bocce ball, raffles, a bean bag toss, a baked goods table, and face-painting for children. The planning committee is still open to ideas from the public for other activities that could take place at the fest.

For more information, or to get involved yourself, contact Melanie Painter at mpainter@integriscu.ca or (250) 457-0036.

RCMP open house tentatively scheduled for August

The Clinton RCMP detachment has hosted an open house for the public in past years, and this year they have tentatively scheduled one for Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The event will provide an opportunity for locals to socialize with RCMP staff and build new relationships. Victim Services Coordinator Jan Boyz was able to obtain funding for the event, which means that food and refreshments will be served.

The open house is still in the planning stages and is tentatively scheduled to take place sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Clinton is updating its website: want to help?

The Village hopes to update its social media soon, specifically the website, and staff are currently seeking the public’s help in that endeavour. Do you have any pictures that feature Clinton and the surrounding area that could be featured on the website to promote the community?

If so, please submit your photos in person at the village office, or by email to cdc@village.clinton.bc.ca. You will receive photo credit for your contribution, and the Village hopes to continue this project annually in an effort to “keep things fresh and updated.”

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

