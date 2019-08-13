The Rundown: Clinton News

Fiddler Calvin Vollrath moments before going onstage to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Vollrath will be performing in Clinton on Oct. 1.

Reminder: Free wellness checks now available

BCEHS Community Paramedic Diana Guerin is offering free weekly wellness checks and health info sessions to the public, and you can take advantage of those services every Wednesday in Clinton.

The wellness checks are available from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Clinton Health and Wellness Centre, 1510 Cariboo Highway. Services include blood pressure and blood sugar checks, breathing checks, and general tips on living healthier and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Guerin will also be available to provide information on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure, diabetes, and what palliative care is all about. No appointments are necessary to receive this care.

The Centre’s new ECG machine is also up and running, making Clinton ECG-capable and better connected to modern cardiology services.

Concerned Clinton citizens pen letter to Cache Creek council

Jessica Lawrence and a number of other concerned citizens in Clinton have drafted a letter to the members of Cache Creek council, stating their support for the continuation of the community’s public pool through a collection of signatures included in the letter.

The letter to council illustrates collective support for the Cache Creek pool and its reasonable lesson rates and flexible hours, noting that it would be “a tragedy to lose such a wonderful facility.” Lawrence plans to distribute the document to council within the week.

Museum Speakeasy scheduled

On Tuesday, Aug. 27 a “speakeasy” event is scheduled to take place at the Clinton Museum beginning at 6 p.m. as part of the Museum’s “Evening Out” series. Guests are invited to attend in period attire and party like it’s 1925!

There will be finger food and party games, as well as a cash bar, and entertainment from the Mill Girl Follies can-can troupe. Tickets are $10 each and are available for purchase at the museum or online via the museum’s website at https://www.clintonmuseumbc.org/.

Fresh flowers are coming

Fresh flowers will be available in Clinton on Thursday, Aug. 22 from Bubbles’ Blossom Design. For specific flower or arrangement requests, feel free to contact florist Jessica Lawrence at (250) 819-3359 or email her at bubblesblossomdesign@outlook.com. Orders must be in by Monday, Aug. 19.

Fiddler will perform in October

Calvin Vollrath will visit Clinton on Tuesday, Oct. 1 as part of his Gift Tour, and plans to host a fun-filled evening for the community. Vollrath is a Canadian-born Métis fiddler who composed music for the opening ceremonies of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

Vollrath will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Memorial Hall. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Jeremy Rusu and Rhea Labrie will also perform at the event, which will be presented by the Village of Clinton and Calvin Vollrath Music.

Tickets for the October performance at available at the Village office, but are also available online at www.calvinvollrath.com/tickets.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

