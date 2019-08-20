Harper (left) and Hazel Lawrence and their iced tea stand. Photo: Jessica Lawrence

The Rundown: Clinton News

Clinton’s first ever Fall Fun Fest is shaping up to be a fun-filled, action-packed day

Road work scheduled for Loon Lake Road

Beginning on Monday, Aug. 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., road work will take place from Loon Lake Road to Clinton and from Lovett Road to Wright Station Road along Highway 97. Drivers should allow extra time for travelling and watch for posted construction zone speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Spreading smiles, free of charge

Two young girls decided to bring smiles to their community when they set up a free iced tea stand on Clinton’s main street along Highway 97 this past week.

On Thursday, Aug. 15 Hazel and Harper Lawrence, aged just four and six years old, spent some of their summer time off providing refreshments to the public, free of charge. The girls set up a booth in front of their home with handmade art, flowers, and free iced tea.

The Lawrence sisters actually made $44 in donations, which their mother, Jessica, said will be used to purchase a small reward for each of the girls. The rest of the money will be used to set up another stand again this summer, so keep your eyes open for their future contributions to the community.

Artisans’ Market ahead

On Saturday, Aug. 31, Big Bar Lake will host its third annual Artisans’ Market and Community Day at the Old Marriott Ranch on Marriott Road.

The event will include a variety of original artworks, funky crafts, home baking, refreshments, snacks, food such as hot dogs and hamburgers, and more. Locals can come out to meet their neighbours and get some shopping done, too, if they so desire. All vendors are welcome and no commission fee will be charged.

For more information, contact Jill Philipchuk at rayjill@telus.net. Vendors need to bring their own table, but no registration is required.

Fall Fun Fest will include chili cook-off

Clinton’s first ever Fall Fun Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Reg Conn Park, and as the community approaches the exciting new event, more details are being released about all that’s in store for the big day.

There will be two cooking contests: a pie baking contest and a chili cook-off. Tasting and judging will take place the day of the event and is sponsored by Clinton’s Communities in Bloom Beautification Society.

Chili must be submitted at the park between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, while pies can be submitted from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. in the park on the day of the contest.

All chili contest participants should be sure to include their name and the type of chili they are serving on their slow cooker. Likewise, pies that are entered need to include the name of the baker and the type of pie on the bottom of a disposable pie dish. No cream pies will be accepted in the contest.

To RSVP for participation, contact Yvette May by phone at (250) 459-7725 or by email at ymay@bcwireless.com before Sept. 11.

There will also be a children’s bike-decorating contest held at the Fun Fest. Children can register their bikes upon arrival at the event, and prizes will be handed out. Owners of the first 10 bikes to arrive will be rewarded with a rock painting kit.

The day prior, on Sept. 13, organizer Katie Hickey will be at the park to provide supplies and free decorations for any children who might like to participate. She will be available at 3 p.m. to make the materials available.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.


