The Rundown: Clinton News

Love Clinton program looks for businesses to join in

School is just around the corner

Summer holidays are nearing an end, which means that children and teachers in Clinton will head back to David Stoddart School (DSS) on Tuesday, Sept. 3 for a half-day session, before starting the regular full-day scheduling on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

A reminder that on Monday, Sept. 19 the first PAC meeting of the new school year will take place at 6:30 p.m. at DSS.

Love Clinton initiative needs more interest

Earlier in the year, the Village of Clinton decided to take part in the Love Northern BC program, which is part of the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT). The program promotes local shopping and encourages the participation of local businesses through a one-time fee that includes a variety of promotional opportunities.

Businesses that pay the $100 fee get access to a professional writer, a professional photographer, and also gain promotion through the Village’s “Love Clinton” website, which is not yet set up.

Businesses participating in the Love Clinton initiative will receive a variety of other promotional advantages and can rest assured that their investment stays in the community to support the program’s promotion.

In June and July, the Village sent out letters to local businesses to request their participation, but at this time only one business has shown a keen interest in the program.

A local photographer has already been hired for the project, but Community Development Coordinator Angela Smith hopes to see more businesses come on board soon.

Businesses that would like to join the Love Clinton program, or that want more information, can call the Village office at (250) 459-2261, email admin@village.clinton.bc.ca, or drop by the office during business hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; open lunch hours).

