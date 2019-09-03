The Rundown: Clinton News

Construction on Highway 97

In-town paving will be starting in Clinton on Sept. 3. The Village roads that will be paved include Station Road, Begbie Lane, Elm Avenue, and McDonald Avenue.

Dawson Construction will be in Clinton to complete this series of road rehabilitation work from Tuesday, Sept. 3 to Friday, Sept. 13 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays.

The work will take place along Highway 97 between Cariboo Avenue and McDonald Avenue, which means there will be no parking along the highway during that time. Signage will be present, but the work is weather-permitting and subject to change.

Free Gaming Grant workshop

Northern Interior Communities Association (NICA) will be in Clinton on Thursday, Sept. 19 to offer a free BC Community Gaming Grant Workshop at the Memorial Hall, 306 Lebourdais Avenue. The workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is free to attend, but a bagged lunch will be required.

The event intends to aid not-for-profits with their organization’s applications to various grant programs. Step-by-step instructions and guidance will be available so that not-for-profits may submit an application for the BC Community Gaming Grant program by the end of the day.

To register for the workshop, contact Marvene Layte at (250) 612-2031 or email coordinator@northernica.org with the subject line Clinton Workshop.

School tree planting project celebrates success this September

The tree planting project at David Stoddart School (DSS) was a great success over the summer, and project organizer and volunteer Susan Kucera hosted a tree education day at DSS on Sept. 4. The project’s unveiling celebration will take place this month at the same time as the school’s Welcome Back Barbecue. To help DSS celebrate its achievement and ring in the new school year, drop by the school on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The school project has the support of the DSS Beautification Committee, which includes inclusion specialist John Waldie and Carol Pickering, the school’s principal. The Communities in Bloom committee has also helped out, alongside Brenda Slade of As the Crow Flies.

Kucera received $3,500 for the project from Tree Canada’s Greening Canada’s School Grounds grant program, which covered the cost of the trees and planting at DSS. The project also received $1,800 from the Clinton and District Community Forest to help cover the cost of items needed to plant and maintain the trees.

RCMP find large knife in Reg Conn Park over long weekend

Chris von Colditz of the Clinton RCMP made the public aware of a number of concerning items left in the Village’s Reg Conn Park over the Labour Day long weekend when he posted a brief report of the local detachment’s findings to one of the community’s Facebook pages.

Among the items found in the park and turned over to the RCMP on Sunday, Sept. 1 were garbage, cigarette butts, and empty alcoholic beverage containers.

“Issues with what I saw when picking the items up are that drinking in the park playground at night is taking place as well as garbage and cigarette butts being littered,” wrote von Colditz. “This is a play area for children, it should be kept clean and safe at all hours. This is not somewhere for anyone to be drinking and fooling around at night.”

In his post, von Colditz noted that in response to these concerning discoveries, police will be increasing their patrols of the area and fines will be issued when appropriate. The park is a central destination in town and is located next to the Seniors’ Centre and below the community’s Kindergarten to Grade 12 school, David Stoddart.

“As for the items left in the park, one was a large knife which is wrong on so many levels,” wrote von Colditz. He noted that the injury this item could cause to a young child finding it and playing with it is unthinkable.

A hat was also left behind at the scene in Reg Conn Park, and will be destroyed within 90 days if left unclaimed. The hat is available to be claimed at the RCMP detachment if a description is provided.

