(from l) TNRD Area ‘E’ Director Sally Watson with chili cook-off winners Jake Painter and Cale Townsend. Photo: Yvette May

The Rundown: Clinton News

First Fall Fun Fest a big success

Village’s first Fall Fun Fest was a hit

The Village celebrated a first of its kind event in the community on Saturday, Sept. 14 with lots of fun for everyone. Yvette May, one of the organizers of Clinton’s first annual Fall Fun Fest, said a highlight from the event was the chili cook-off put on by Clinton’s CiB Beautification Society.

A panel of three carefully selected chili judges, with “cast-iron stomachs”, sampled the nine entries in the chili contest, five of which were from David Stoddart School. All nine entries were good, said the judges, but the chili prepared by Cale Townsend and Jake Painter was outstanding. The two boys were awarded a plaque from TNRD Area “E” Rep Sally Watson and gift certificates from Clinton Home Hardware.

The pie judges did not have iron stomachs, said May, but they too sampled a wide range of entries during the Fun Fest. Judges sampled seven pies altogether, including strawberry, raspberry, apple, smoked peach, rhubarb, and “wild berry”.

The judges agreed that all the pies were great, but after much discussion they selected Dodie Robinson’s apple-rhubarb creation as the winner. Robinson received her fun plaque from Clinton’s CiB chair, Yvette May.

The judges for the chili cook-off contest were village councillor Kim McIlravey, Andy May, and Randy Masters. The day’s pie contest judges were Paul Kao from the Round-up Motel, Nick Astle of the Bethel Church, and Marika Masters, the community’s newest RCMP member.

The Clinton CiB Beautification Society would like to extend its sincere thanks to all who participated in the contests this year at Reg Conn Park. They hope to bring them back for the return of the fest next year.

New Deputy Financial Officer announced

The mayor and council of the Village of Clinton would like to congratulate Mandy McKague on her promotion to Deputy Financial Officer. Staff noted that she has worked hard to attain this level and that the Village is confident in her ability to take on the role.

McKague has also been appointed to the position of Acting Corporate Officer for the community.

Don Rose Bursary fundraiser

The Clinton 4-H Club is sponsoring a Don Rose Bursary fundraising event that will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5 in Clinton’s Memorial Hall.

All proceeds from the event will go to a graduating student from David Stoddart School through the Don Rose Bursary. The event will include a dinner, cocktails, a dance, and live and silent auctions. Doors open at 5 p.m. for cocktails, and the roast beef and ham dinner gets started at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $20 each and must be purchased prior to the event. For more information, contact David Stoddart School or stop by Vallance Pottery Shop in Clinton to pick up your tickets.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Best Pie winner Dodie Robinson (left) with Fall Fun Fest organizer Yvette May.

Previous story
Cache Creek councillor has committee appointments rescinded

Just Posted

Cache Creek councillor has committee appointments rescinded

Council also presented with need for roof repairs to Cache Creek fire hall

RCMP conclude investigation into 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire

Files have been turned over to BC Prosecution Service

HUB Online Network finding its feet, documenting the region

New venture already has nearly three dozen videos up on YouTube channel

New support resource in area for women with disabilities

Pacific Dawn will be holding regular meetings in Ashcroft for women with disabilities

Handbell choir looking for new members to learn an old art form

Desert Bells Handbell Choir one of the few four-octave choirs in the province

VIDEO: Drone footage documents work to free salmon at Big Bar landslide

Video shows crews working to remove rocks and wood, and transporting salmon by helicopter

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Bear killed in Kimberley after chasing girl, wreaking havoc on town

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Noah Mills, 8, ingested a pink powdery substance off his Kelowna classroom floor

BC SPCA investigating after three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer tells court accused was diagnosed with psychosis hours after his arrest

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Most Read