The Rundown: Clinton News

Village’s first Fall Fun Fest was a hit

The Village celebrated a first of its kind event in the community on Saturday, Sept. 14 with lots of fun for everyone. Yvette May, one of the organizers of Clinton’s first annual Fall Fun Fest, said a highlight from the event was the chili cook-off put on by Clinton’s CiB Beautification Society.

A panel of three carefully selected chili judges, with “cast-iron stomachs”, sampled the nine entries in the chili contest, five of which were from David Stoddart School. All nine entries were good, said the judges, but the chili prepared by Cale Townsend and Jake Painter was outstanding. The two boys were awarded a plaque from TNRD Area “E” Rep Sally Watson and gift certificates from Clinton Home Hardware.

The pie judges did not have iron stomachs, said May, but they too sampled a wide range of entries during the Fun Fest. Judges sampled seven pies altogether, including strawberry, raspberry, apple, smoked peach, rhubarb, and “wild berry”.

The judges agreed that all the pies were great, but after much discussion they selected Dodie Robinson’s apple-rhubarb creation as the winner. Robinson received her fun plaque from Clinton’s CiB chair, Yvette May.

The judges for the chili cook-off contest were village councillor Kim McIlravey, Andy May, and Randy Masters. The day’s pie contest judges were Paul Kao from the Round-up Motel, Nick Astle of the Bethel Church, and Marika Masters, the community’s newest RCMP member.

The Clinton CiB Beautification Society would like to extend its sincere thanks to all who participated in the contests this year at Reg Conn Park. They hope to bring them back for the return of the fest next year.

New Deputy Financial Officer announced

The mayor and council of the Village of Clinton would like to congratulate Mandy McKague on her promotion to Deputy Financial Officer. Staff noted that she has worked hard to attain this level and that the Village is confident in her ability to take on the role.

McKague has also been appointed to the position of Acting Corporate Officer for the community.

Don Rose Bursary fundraiser

The Clinton 4-H Club is sponsoring a Don Rose Bursary fundraising event that will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5 in Clinton’s Memorial Hall.

All proceeds from the event will go to a graduating student from David Stoddart School through the Don Rose Bursary. The event will include a dinner, cocktails, a dance, and live and silent auctions. Doors open at 5 p.m. for cocktails, and the roast beef and ham dinner gets started at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $20 each and must be purchased prior to the event. For more information, contact David Stoddart School or stop by Vallance Pottery Shop in Clinton to pick up your tickets.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

