Clinton hosted the CIB Provincial Awards in 2018 and scored a 4-Bloom rating. Raven Nyman photo.

The Rundown: Clinton News

Clinton wins 5 Blooms for first time at 16th Annual Provincial Awards

For the first time ever, Clinton has been awarded the top achievement by BC Communities in Bloom. Congratulations to the Village for achieving the rank of 5-Bloom for the first time during the 16th Annual Provincial Awards ceremony in Surrey. Clinton hosted last year’s Provincial Awards in the village and the community was a 4-Bloom winner for 2018.

Mayor and Council head to UBCM

Clinton’s Mayor Susan Swan and village councillors will be attending the 2019 Union of BC Municipalities Convention (UBCM) in Vancouver this week from Sept. 23 to 27.

Mayor Swan said that council has requested meetings with various ministries to bring their concerns and questions directly to the provincial Ministers.

“It is also an occasion to network with other communities that may be facing similar challenges, an opportunity to vote on resolutions that give the UBCM Board a mandate to lobby directly to the provincial Government, and workshops and clinics on various topics that can benefit our community,” wrote Swan in September’s Clinton Lariat.

“We assure you that your concerns are not taken lightly and your Mayor and Council will always strive to do what is best for the community. After all, it is our community, too,” wrote Swan.

Community Forest Field Tour scheduled

The Clinton and District Community Forest of BC Ltd. will hold a public Field Tour on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The tour was first held last year and was well-received, hence its return to the community for 2019.

On Oct. 19 the public is invited to tour the Community Forest’s recent operations on Hart Ridge and discuss all aspects of the Community Forest.

Transportation and lunch will be provided for the tour, which departs from the Village office at 1423 Cariboo Highway at 9:15 a.m.

Additional parking will be available at the back of the Village office in addition to street parking. Interested individuals should note that proper dress and footwear is required for this tour, which will involve some walking. To register for the tour, contact Steve Law at 250-706-9251 or Teri Allison at 250-314-7602.

Clinton Country Artists art show happening this weekend

The Clinton Country Artists will be holding an art show in the local Legion basement from Sept. 27 through Sept. 29. The show gets started on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. and wraps up on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Anyone interested in perusing local art is invited to stop by to check out the show.

Do you have Clinton news to report? Submit your local news tips to ravenbrookn@hotmail.com

Honour Ranch: creating a safe-haven for Canadian military and first-responders

