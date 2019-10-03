The Rundown: Clinton News

On Thursday, Sept. 19, David Stoddart School (DSS) celebrated the unveiling and final product of their summer tree-planting project.

The greening of their school grounds was a result of the hard work of many volunteers. Susan Kucera led the project for DSS and presented a speech to thank everyone involved during the unveiling ceremony.

Without the “gentle nudges” of Yvette May from Clinton’s Communities in Bloom society, Kucera said the project never would have gotten started.

Next, Kucera expressed her thanks to Tree Canada – Staples who awarded the school with a grant of $3,500 towards the project.

“Thank you for believing in us and our project,” said Kucera. “The 25 trees we proposed in the original grant [have] turned into 35 trees and 17 bushes, for a total planting of 52 trees and shrubs. The great news is we are completely on budget.”

Greg Houghton from Tree Canada was on site on Sept. 19 to express his thanks for being involved, too.

Brenda Slade of Tree Wise Management and As the Crow Flies also donated a lot of time and effort to the project.

“She drew up the scale drawing of the site, prepared the budget and gave hours of technical information about our project from inception to completion and beyond. All at no cost to us,” explained Kucera.

“She was here for site prep when we started and was back every day to help plant until we were done. She also saved us over $1,000 on the cost of the trees we bought, plus donated a bunch more. The trees and project would not have turned out so amazing without all your help, Brenda, so thank you so much for all you did to help us green up our school grounds.”

Kucera went on to thank the Clinton and District Community Forest (CDCF), who she said should be thanked twice.

“First, for the donation of the raw logs and delivery of them so they could be cut into the 6X6’s that you see around the trees on the lawn. There are some extra ones that will be put around the planter out by the main entrance later this fall when the flowers are done.”

The CDCF also gave the DSS tree-planting project a grant of $1,800 to purchase the tools and supplies needed for their work.

“We [now] have shovels, rakes, pitchforks, wheelbarrows, composters, weeder sticks, hoses,” said Kucera. “The plan is to grow our own flowers [and] food next year. The students really like it when they get a chance to help plant things.”

Kucera noted that there were many people to thank, including Murray Kane, Neil Clare, and the many parent and community volunteers who helped out, too.

“Every hour of help was less for the rest of us so thank you to all who came out.”

Computer help returns to the library

Tech 1-on-1 will return to Clinton’s library this October for free 30 to 60-minute coaching sessions that help participants with technology needs. The next session will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 1506 Tingley Street.

To register for an appointment, contact info@tnrd.ca or call 250-459-7752.

Remembering Clinton’s CIB history

This year, the village of Clinton was awarded the highest honour from the B.C. Communities in Bloom (CIB) society, a 5-Bloom rating.

Provincial CIB chair and local resident Yvette May explained that for those who may not know, Clinton has been involved with the Communities in Bloom program for 14 years and this is our the communities sixth 5-Bloom award.

“Clinton was in the provincial edition level for many years,” May explained. “Clinton went to the national edition level for 3 years and took a couple of years off. In 2018, Clinton came back to the provincial edition level which put us in the position of starting all over again. A community can only be away from judging for two years before losing their bloom rating and need[ing] to start over again as a new community.”

Over the years, some of Clinton’s CIB accomplishments and special mentions have included their community involvement in water conservation, horticultural displays and tidiness at the Eco Depot, and recognition for their 2013 Funky Flowerpots contest. The Clinton and District Community Forest was also recognized at the provincial level for their grant and FireSmart programs. The village has been recognized for its attention to cultural heritage, and for their long-lasting commitment to the CIB program.

In their first year of participation, Clinton’s museum was recognized and in 2008, Clinton’s sewer lagoon upgrade was commended. The village also won 5-Blooms in 2009 when it re-used old concrete sidewalks for retaining walls and won 5-Blooms again with special mention of its community garden back in 2012.

