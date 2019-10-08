(from left) Clinton Community Forest director Murray Kane presents a cheque to Clinton Mayor Susan Swan and Councillors Christine Rivett and Sandi Burrage in May 2019. Photo: Raven Nyman

The Rundown: Clinton News

Clinton Community Forest tour is back by popular demand

Community Forest field tour ahead

Don’t forget that the Clinton and District Community Forest of BC Ltd. will hold a public field tour on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to tour recent operations on Hart Ridge and discuss all aspects of the Community Forest.

The tour was held for the first time last year and was well-received by the community, hence its return for 2019.

Transportation and lunch will be provided for the tour, which departs from the Village office at 1423 Cariboo Highway at 9:15 a.m. Additional parking will be available at the back of the Village office in addition to street parking.

Interested individuals should note that proper dress and footwear are required for the tour, which involves some walking. Pre-registration is necessary; to register for the field tour, contact Steve Law at (250) 706-9251 or Teri Allison at (250) 314-7602.

Fall Craft Sale tables fully booked

All tables are fully booked for the upcoming 11th annual Clinton Fall Craft Sale that is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 26. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clinton Memorial Hall, 206 Lebourdais Ave, and will feature handmade crafts, baking, jewelry, sewing, knitting, and more.

A lunch of chili, beef-barley soup, or vegetarian soup will also be available at the sale, which is the perfect opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done while supporting local entrepreneurs and the Clinton CiB Beautification Society.

Seniors updates: Marketplace coming soon

The annual Seniors’ Marketplace will return to the Clinton Memorial Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, and tables are still available for the event. To reserve a table for $10 to sell new or used goods, contact Eleanor at (250) 459-2339.

The next regular meeting for the Seniors’ Association will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre, 217 Smith Avenue, following lunch.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New mosaic celebrates, honours Ashcroft’s Japanese-Canadians
Next story
Honour Ranch near Ashcroft now open to help support uniformed personnel

Just Posted

New mosaic celebrates, honours Ashcroft’s Japanese-Canadians

‘Kan Jo’ mosaic one of three pieces unveiled that commemorate the Japanese experience in Ashcroft

Honour Ranch near Ashcroft now open to help support uniformed personnel

‘We’re going to save lots of lives right here. I just know we will.’

New CAO brings experience and enthusiasm to Ashcroft, addresses employment history

‘It’s a tricky job and everybody has their knives out…’

Interior Health holding public meeting in Ashcroft

Members of the public will have opportunity to ask questions about health care in the area

Learn more about anthropologist James Teit of Spences Bridge

Presentation at Ashcroft Library celebrates Teit’s groundbreaking works

Conservation officers searching for owners of aggressive dogs behind Victoria deer attack

Deer euthanized after dog attack on Bear Mountain on Friday

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Okanagan Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each stemming from an alleged incident in Kamloops

B.C. man’s truck found six years after he went missing

Police say there’s nothing suspicious about the case and foul play isn’t suspected

Most Read