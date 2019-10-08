The Rundown: Clinton News

(from left) Clinton Community Forest director Murray Kane presents a cheque to Clinton Mayor Susan Swan and Councillors Christine Rivett and Sandi Burrage in May 2019. Photo: Raven Nyman

Community Forest field tour ahead

Don’t forget that the Clinton and District Community Forest of BC Ltd. will hold a public field tour on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to tour recent operations on Hart Ridge and discuss all aspects of the Community Forest.

The tour was held for the first time last year and was well-received by the community, hence its return for 2019.

Transportation and lunch will be provided for the tour, which departs from the Village office at 1423 Cariboo Highway at 9:15 a.m. Additional parking will be available at the back of the Village office in addition to street parking.

Interested individuals should note that proper dress and footwear are required for the tour, which involves some walking. Pre-registration is necessary; to register for the field tour, contact Steve Law at (250) 706-9251 or Teri Allison at (250) 314-7602.

Fall Craft Sale tables fully booked

All tables are fully booked for the upcoming 11th annual Clinton Fall Craft Sale that is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 26. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clinton Memorial Hall, 206 Lebourdais Ave, and will feature handmade crafts, baking, jewelry, sewing, knitting, and more.

A lunch of chili, beef-barley soup, or vegetarian soup will also be available at the sale, which is the perfect opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done while supporting local entrepreneurs and the Clinton CiB Beautification Society.

Seniors updates: Marketplace coming soon

The annual Seniors’ Marketplace will return to the Clinton Memorial Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, and tables are still available for the event. To reserve a table for $10 to sell new or used goods, contact Eleanor at (250) 459-2339.

The next regular meeting for the Seniors’ Association will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre, 217 Smith Avenue, following lunch.



editorial@accjournal.ca

