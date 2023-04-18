Theatre Diaries 6: Parting is such sweet sorrow

Live theatre returned to Ashcroft from April 12 to 15, when the Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society staged five performances of the murderously funny mystery-comedy The Game’s Afoot. After the final performance, cast members got together to take their revenge on Nancy Duchaine (on sofa) as the scheming journalist Daria Chase. (from l) Margaret Moreira, Jan Schmitz, Paulet Rice, Richard Wright, Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan, Jheanelle Roebbelen, and Drew Johnston. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) Cast members Drew Johnston and Jheanelle Roebbelen (fourth and third from r) relax after the April 14 performance. Stage manager Jessica Clement is at far right. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) Set designer/head carpenter Jim Duncan (l) and stage manager Jessica Clement on the set. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) Jan Schmitz (standing) and Nancy Duchaine, looking like something out of a Eugene O’Neill play, start to spin out of sight on the revolving bar/bookcase designed by Jim Duncan. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) (from l) Drew Johnston, Paulet Rice, and Jheanelle Roebbelen enjoy a quiet moment in The Game’s Afoot. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) ‘Marry me now before the baby arrives!’ Drew Johnston (l) and Paulet Rice in The Game’s Afoot. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) ‘What country, friend, is this?’ Jan Schmitz (l) and Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan brush up their Shakespeare in The Game’s Afoot. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) (frolm l) Richard Wright, Nancy Duchaine, Jan Schmitz, and Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan in The Game’s Afoot. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) Richard Wright (l) and Jan Schmitz find that it’s harder to prop a dead body up in a closet than it looks. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) Richard Wright (l) and Jan Schmitz in The Game’s Afoot. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) Margaret Moreira as Insp. Goring (l), with Richard Wright, smells something fishy at Gillette Castle. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) ‘Our revels now are ended …’ The set of The Game’s Afoot the day after the last performance, ready to be dismantled. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

“The reaction is already upon me. I shall be as limp as a rag for a week.”

Sherlock Holmes, The Sign of the Four

If the first three months of rehearsals of The Game’s Afoot was a marathon, and the final week before opening night was a sprint, what do you call the actual run of five performances from April 12 to 15?

The victory lap. That’s when the more than 140 hours of rehearsal time are over, the countless hours of memorizing lines and building sets and sewing costumes and sourcing or creating props are finished, and we’re finally ready to show the world what we’ve all been up to at the HUB since the beginning of January.

To say that audience response was overwhelmingly positive would be like saying that water tends to be somewhat wet: a massive understatement. Three of the five performances were sold out, and extra chairs had to be found to accommodate people. Folks came from all over. My parents and aunt came from Penticton; my brother and niece came up from Vancouver. Children came with their parents and grandparents. Some people who came and saw it early in the run came back and saw it again.

Watching from my vantage point in the light and sound booth at the back of the auditorium, I was able not only to see the play but observe the audience and anticipate their reactions as the mayhem on stage played out. The revolving bar always got a huge laugh, as did the scenes where actors Richard Wright and Jan Schmitz tried, increasingly frantically, to dispose of the body of a scheming journalist played by Nancy Duchaine, who gamely allowed herself to be manhandled around the stage night after night. If laughter is the best medicine, then a lot of people got a heaping helping of it last week.

There were audible gasps from the audience at different points, spontaneous applause, reactions as various pieces of the plot fell into place. They weren’t the only things to fall: a piece of moulding fell during one performance (during a blackout, thank goodness) and was quickly removed. More critically, the prop knife supposedly stuck in Nancy’s back fell out at a crucial moment, leading to much consternation during the intermission. What would we do? The character was supposed to start Act 2 with a knife sticking out of her back, a knife that had clearly fallen out in Act 1.

The answer was to simply go on as planned. That’s what live theatre is all about: expect and embrace the unexpected. One young audience member didn’t seem to mind: her verdict was that she was glad Nancy’s character got killed, since “she was the meanest person on the stage.”

The day after the final performance I’m at the HUB to collect my dining room chairs, and an air of sadness hangs over everything. The rehearsal room has almost been emptied; the set has been stripped and will soon be taken down. All that build-up, all that work, and now it’s over.

Never mind. We’ve already started thinking about what comes next, and when that might be. I, for one, can’t wait. Thank you to everyone in the cast and crew, and to all the people who came out to support us. See you next time!



