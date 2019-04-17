There’s an Easter EGGS-travaganza of events in local communities

The Easter Bunny will be making appearances throughout the area this weekend, with Easter Egg Hunts and other activities scheduled in different communities. Photo: Barbara Roden

The Easter Bunny will be hopping down the bunny trail towards local communities this weekend, so here’s a rundown of some Easter events that have come to The Journal’s attention where he (she?) might be spotted.

ASHCROFT

Ashcroft IDA Pharmacy has a free Easter colouring contest for children, which runs through Saturday, April 20 (prizes to be awarded that day). Colouring sheets can be picked up at the Pharmacy (no purchase required), and prizes will be awarded in three categories: ages 2 to 5; ages 6 to 10; and ages 11 to 13.

The Ashcroft River Inn Restaurant is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 21 from noon to 1 p.m., with free hot dogs and pop for children 12 and under. Some eggs will be marked with numbers, to be entered into a draw for prizes after the hunt. The event will be followed by a special grand opening buffet at the restaurant from 4 to 8 p.m. ($20 for adults; children are $1 for every year old they are).

CACHE CREEK

Horsting’s Farm Market is hosting its first “Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Egg Hunt” on Saturday, April 20. All are welcome for the breakfast, which will be served from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m. there will be tractor rides every half hour until noon, taking participants on a mini-tour of the farm and ending up at the Easter Egg Hunt site (the hunt is for children aged 10 and under).

Tickets for breakfast and the hunt are $12 each; the tractor ride and hunt costs $7 (children 2 and under are free). Tickets can be purchased at the event, or in advance by phone at (250) 457-6546. For more information, check their Facebook page (Horsting’s Farm Market).

The Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Cache Creek park starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 21.

CLINTON

The churches of Clinton will host a complimentary Easter Breakfast in the Clinton Memorial Hall on Sunday, April 21 at 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. Later that day, kids under 12 and their families can hunt for chocolate eggs at the Spirit of Clinton Committee’s annual Easter Egg Hunt in Reg Conn Park. The Egg Hunt gets started at 1 p.m. rain, snow, or shine.

SPENCES BRIDGE

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt and community picnic on Sunday, April 21 starting at 11 a.m. at the old school ground. The event will include games, face painting, a wiener roast, a bake sale, and more, and all are welcome to attend. Thanks to the Spences Bridge Improvement District, the Spences Bridge Fire Department, Cook’s Ferry Indian Band, Log Cabin Pub, Baits Motel, Packing House, and Inn at Spences Bridge.



editorial@accjournal.ca

