Thompson-Nicola Regional Library footnotes

An author reading, Summer Reading Clubs, Yarn and Yap, free online programs, and more.

ASHCROFT

Summer Reading Club

This year’s Summer Reading Club—“Motion Commotion”—is in full swing, and aimed at readers up to 12 years of age. From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 14 readers can “Blast Off!” for a session that promises to be out of this world, as participants travel through space and time.

Yarn and Yap

The popular crafting session continues every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. Whether you knit, crochet, cross-stitch, quilt, or more, come on down to the library and work on your latest project in the company of other crafters. Tea, coffee, and biscuits are supplied.

CACHE CREEK

Author Talk

On Tuesday, August 7 author Patricia Skidmore will be at the Cache Creek Library to read from her book Marjorie: Her War Years: A British Home Child in Canada.

More than 120,000 children were sent to Canada as indentured workers between 1833 and 1949. Skidmore grew up not realizing that her mother was one of these child migrants, and talks about how she discovered and researched her mother’s past, and found out about the astonishing, decades-long tradition of child migration.

The free event runs from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Yarn and Yap

The program for crafters of all kinds continues through the summer, every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Summer Reading Club

Readers up to the age of 12 are invited to “Blast Off!” on Tuesday, August 14 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. as part of the provincially-funded free Summer Reading Club.

CLINTON

Summer Reading Club

Readers aged six to 12 can drop in to the library every Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. for this year’s Summer Reading Club, “Motion Commotion”.

SAVONA

Author Talk

Patricia Skidmore will be at the Savona Library on Saturday, August 4 to read from, and discuss, her book Marjorie: Her War Years: A British Home Child in Canada (see above in Cache Creek for details). The free event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Summer Reading Club

Reading Club events, for readers aged six to 12, take place at the library every Friday through August 24 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Green screen fun

Tweens and teens aged nine and older are welcome to have fun with green screens from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 2. Learn about special effects by playing around with a green screen and making your own videos.

REGION-WIDE

DIY auto repair

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) is now offering patrons free access to the vehicle repair database AutoMate, which provides accurate, authoritative, and up-to-date service and repair information for more than 38,000 vehicles.

Whether you’re repairing and maintaining your own vehicle or you’re interested in starting, AutoMate has information that can help. Detailed step-by-step guides, pictures, and exhaustive lists of parts and specifications provide all the information you’ll need to perform basic to advanced repairs.

Not mechanically inclined? AutoMate’s parts and labour quotes can be cross-referenced against estimates from a mechanic or repair shop.

Go to http://www.tnrl.ca/ and click the AutoMate logo to check it out.

Free science resource

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library now offers free access to ScienceFlix, a highly engaging online resource for students in Grades 4 through 9.

This website delivers an in-depth examination of more than 30 subject areas related to science, technology, engineering, and math. ScienceFlix provides user-friendly access to curriculum-driven content, with focuses on Earth Science, Health and Human Body, and Tech, Math, and Engineering.

The multimedia content—including videos, interactive timelines, and slideshows—is designed to drive student participation, experimentation, and critical thinking. Complete instructions for multiple science experiments are also available, including popular favourites like “Tornado in a Bottle.”

Additionally, all of the main articles are written at three different reading levels, to provide access to a wide range of learners.

Students can also read about the latest science news or learn about careers in science through the website.

To access ScienceFlix on a computer, tablet, or smartphone, visit http://www.tnrl.ca and look for the ScienceFlix button in the “Online Resources” section.

All Thompson-Nicola Regional Library services are available free of charge for anyone with a library card, which is also free.