Thompson-Nicola Regional Library Footnotes

The Income Tax volunteers are still at local libraries, but not for much longer

Income Tax volunteers are still at local libraries to assist qualifying residents in completing and filing their 2018 tax returns. Photo: Better Business Bureau.

ASHCROFT BRANCH

Yarn and Yap

This popular program, which allows crafters to work on their current project(s) with fellow crafty people and enjoy conversation and camaraderie, continues every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Scrapbooking sessions

Drop-in scrapbooking sessions are held every Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m., so bring your scrapbooking items and work alongside others to create precious memories.

Income tax volunteers

Every Friday until May 1, volunteers are at the branch to help eligible people complete their income tax returns. The sessions will be held from noon to 2 p.m., and you can enter via the side door on 2nd Street. Please do not bring your tax information to the branch outside those times.

CACHE CREEK BRANCH

Yarn and Yap

Drop in at the branch every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon to work on your latest project with fellow crafters.

Income tax volunteers

Every Tuesday through April 30, volunteers are at the branch to help eligible people complete their income tax returns. The sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please do not bring your tax information to the branch outside those times.

CLINTON BRANCH

Lego fun

Come in and build your own Lego creations every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m. Lego is supplied.

Puzzle time

Work on puzzles every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. Spend as little or as much time as you’d like working on the puzzle in progress.

Book Club

A book club is held on the third Thursday of every month, with the next meeting on April 18. Contact the branch at (250) 459-7752 for more information.

Income tax volunteers

Every Tuesday through April 30 (Saturdays through April 27 by appointment only), volunteers are at the branch to help eligible people complete their income tax returns. The sessions will be held on Tuesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. Please do not bring your tax information to the branch outside those times. To book a Saturday appointment, call Yvette May at (250) 459-7725 or John White at (250) 459-2680.

SAVONA BRANCH

Tech 1-on-1

There will be a Tech 1-on-1 session on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to noon. Do you have a specific question or questions about a device or program? Book a time to come in and talk to a tech adviser. Drop by the branch to register, or call (250) 373-2666. Please mention what you would like to discuss when you book your time.

Teen night

There will be a teen night on Thursday, April 18 from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., and all teens are invited to drop in for a fun session of whatever strikes their fancy.

Yarn and Yap

This drop-in session for all crafters continues every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Come on by with your latest project and enjoy the company of other crafters.

Income tax volunteers

Every Wednesday through May 1, volunteers are at the branch to help eligible people complete their income tax returns. The sessions will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Please do not bring your tax information to the branch outside those times.

