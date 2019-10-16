Thompson-Nicola Regional Library system footnotes

ASHCROFT LIBRARY

Yarn and Yap

Every Wednesday from 1:30 to 3:30, drop in and bring your latest craft project to the library and work on it in the company of other crafters.

Scrapbooking

Every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m., drop by the library to work on a scrapbooking project. People are encouraged to bring their own supplies, but the library also has supplies available that participants can use.

Writer in Residence

On Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., join the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library’s (TNRL) Writer in Residence Deryn Collier for “The Aunt June Files: Turning Family History Into Fiction”.

This lively, multi-media, drop-in presentation will be of interest to writers, readers, genealogists, historians, and anyone who loves a good story. Learn how Collier uses historical research to develop her new mystery novel series based on her own ancestor.

Tech 1 on 1

There will be a Tech 1-on-1 session on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Do you have a specific question or questions about a device or program? Book a personal 30-minute session to come in and talk to a tech adviser. Drop by the branch to register, or call (250) 453-9042. Please mention what you would like to discuss when you book.

CACHE CREEK LIBRARY

Yarn and Yap

Every Tuesday through Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon, drop in and bring your latest craft project to the library and work on it in the company of other crafters.

Writer in Residence

From 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, join the TNRL’s Writer in Residence Deryn Collier. Participants can book a half-hour personal session with Collier to go over something they’ve written, receive tips on how to get started with a writing project, and more. Pre-registration is required; drop by the branch, or call (250) 373-2666 to register.

Collier offers one-on-one consultations for writers of all skill levels. To book an appointment, contact the Kamloops Library at (250) 372-5145 or email questions@tnrd.ca. Every effort will be made to satisfy requests for a consultation, however it may not be possible to accommodate all requests.

Tech 1 on 1

There will be a Tech 1-on-1 session on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Do you have a specific question or questions about a device or program? Book a personal 30-minute session to come in and talk to a tech adviser. Drop by the branch to register, or call (250) 373-2666. Please mention what you would like to discuss when you book.

Coding camp

There will be an Ozobots Coding Camp on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Ozobots are small autobots that allow kids to learn about coding. The session is for children aged five and older.

Adult crafts

Release your inner crafter at a session from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. The craft project varies from session to session, and instruction and all materials are supplied. Pre-registration is required; drop by the branch, or call (250) 373-2666 to register.

Please note that children must be accompanied by an adult while in the library.

CLINTON LIBRARY

Puzzle time

Every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m., people of all ages can come to the library and work on a selection of jigsaw puzzles currently in the process of being assembled.

Lego Time

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., children are invited to come to the library and craft their own Lego creations. Lego bricks are supplied.

Trick-or-treating

On Oct. 31, anyone in costume is encouraged to come trick-or-treating at the library (no tricks but lots of treats).

Book club

The next meeting of the Clinton book club is on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 1:30 p.m. Drop by the library or call (250) 459-7752 to see what book is being discussed and pick up a copy.

LYTTON LIBRARY

Summer sale

During the summer the library sold books by donation at the Friday Farmers’ Market. The community raised over $50 by purchasing donated books, and the library used this money to provide a lunch for the “Books for Little Readers” event back in September, as well as snacks for kids in the branch while they used the library.

Thank you to all who bought a book for supporting kids in your community. Books for sale by donation are always available inside the library, too.

Book club

The Lytton Library is starting up a book club again, and it is open to anyone and everyone. Club members are currently reading A Man Called Ove by Frederik Backman, and the first discussion group is set for 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at Klowa Café on Main Street. Copies of the book are available in the branch. A new novel will be picked for November.

Halloween party

The library is holding a Kids’ Halloween event on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the library. There will be crafts, story time, treats, and a costume contest, so make sure to come dressed up! Parents/guardians must accompany their children.

Writer in Residence

The library is very excited to announce that the TNRL’s Writer in Residence, Deryn Collier, will be at the branch on Oct. 31. Budding writers can book a 30-minute meeting with Collier, and she can provide advice on your writing, help with edits, and talk about the publishing process. Book a spot between 3 and 4:30 p.m. by calling the library at (250) 455-2521.

On the same day, starting at 5:30 p.m., Collier will give a presentation titled “The Aunt June Files: Turning Family History into Fiction”. This will focus on how she uses historical research to develop her new mystery novel series. This event is not to be missed by book lovers and fledgling writers alike.

Educational evenings

The Lytton Library is currently planning educational evenings for school-aged kids to learn about exciting topics like food and nutrition, endangered species, and climate. Please keep an eye out for more information in the coming weeks, or pop into the library to check for information or to let us know that your kids are interested!

Come in from the cold

With the colder weather coming, we would like to remind our community that the library is a warm, safe place to read, meet a friend, talk to someone new, or pick up a movie to take home. We have public Internet access, free WiFi, DVDs to borrow, books, magazines, games, and toys. Our space is available for everyone. And if we don’t have something in the branch, we can get it in for you.

SAVONA LIBRARY

Storytime

Every Wednesday through Dec. 4 from 3 to 3:45 p.m., and every Friday through Dec. 6 from 10:15 to 11 a.m., children aged 0 to five and their caregivers are invited to a drop-in storytime session.

Yarn and Yap

Every Saturday through Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, bring your latest craft project to the library and work on it in the company of other crafters.

Adult crafts

Release your inner crafter at two sessions (Thursday, Oct. 17 and Thursday, Nov. 14; both dates 7 to 9 p.m.). The craft project varies from session to session, and instruction and all materials are supplied. Pre-registration is required; drop by the branch, or call (250) 373-2666 to register.

Coding camp/Teen Night

There will be an Ozobots Coding Camp on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Ozobots are small autobots that allow teens to learn about coding. It’s part of the branch’s drop-in Teen Night activities; other Teen Nights will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, Thursday, Nov. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 5 (5:45 to 6:45 each night).

Book club

There will be Savona book club meetings on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and Tuesday, Dec. 3 (7 to 8:30 p.m. both days). Pre-registration is required; drop by the branch, or call (250) 373-2666 to register.

The club is currently full, but you can leave your name and contact information with the library in the event that space becomes available.

NORTH KAMLOOPS LIBRARY

Secwepemctsín workshop

Join in a workshop to learn some of the basics of Secwepemctsín, the language of the Secwépemc. The workshop is on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 6 to 7 p.m., and will be facilitated by Ted Gottfriedson, Language and Culture Department Manager for the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc. The workshop is free and open for all to attend, but registration is required.

Ted Gottfriedson is a Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc member who has been an avid learner of his language for 25 years, and recently earned a Master of Arts in Linguistics from Simon Fraser University. He will be teaching some of the basics of the language with a seasonal focus.

For more information, contact Margo Schiller, Manager of Kamloops Libraries and Engagement by phone at (250) 372-5145 or email mschiller@tnrd.ca.

SYSTEM-WIDE

Physical Literacy kits

PLAYKamloops and the TNRL are introducing Physical Literacy kits to local libraries starting on Oct. 17. The kits encourage both movement and literacy, and are available on a six-week loan. There are four kits available for parents, families, day cares, and preschools to borrow.

Each kit includes items to encourage movement, such as beanbags, balls, scarves, jump ropes, and agility dots. There are also five books, which encourage children to act out different movement patterns. The goal of these kits is to teach children to move their bodies naturally through both reading and play. To assist caregivers, the “Move and Play” cards in the kit describe many ways to use the equipment.

Physical literacy is important for overall health and for social-emotional development. Learning basic movement patterns allows children to be confident with moving their bodies on all surfaces they may encounter: land, air, ice, snow, and water. It also gives them the desire and ability to move for life.

For more information on physical literacy and PLAYKamloops, check out the quick video at https://vimeo.com/267288975 or visit www.playkamloops.com.

All programs and services listed are free of charge, and can be accessed by anyone with a valid TNRL card. For more information, go to www.tnrl.ca.



