Thompson-Nicola Regional Library system footnotes

The ‘Merry and Bright’ display returns to the Ashcroft Library for the holidays, and residents of all ages are encouraged to enter a colouring contest that will form part of the display. Photo: Deanna Porter

ASHCROFT LIBRARY

Yarn and Yap

Every Wednesday through November from 1:30 to 3:30, drop in and bring your latest craft project to the library and work on it in the company of other crafters.

Colouring contest

Have some fun and help the library have the biggest colouring contest display that Ashcroft has ever seen!

Anyone aged one to 99 (and older) can take part in the Holiday Colouring Contest by picking up a colouring page at the Ashcroft Library, colouring it any way you like, and submitting it to the branch no later than 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.

Prizes ($20 Chapters gift cards) will be awarded in three age categories: 1 to 4; 5 to 11; and 12 to 99+. There is a limit of one entry per person. School classes are also encouraged to submit entries, with a $50 Chapters gift card awarded to one classroom.

All the entries will be displayed at the library’s third annual Merry and Bright Display, which begins on Friday, Dec. 6 and runs through Dec. 31 during regular library hours. Be sure to check it out to help you get into the Christmas spirit!

Tech 1-on-1

There will be a Tech 1-on-1 session on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Do you have a specific question or questions about a device or program? Book a personal 30-minute session to come in and talk to a tech adviser. Drop by the branch to register, or call (250) 453-9042. Please mention what you would like to discuss when you book your time.

CACHE CREEK LIBRARY

Yarn and Yap

Every Tuesday through Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon, drop in and bring your latest craft project to the library and work on it in the company of other crafters.

Tech Q and A

Get answers to some of your technology-related questions in a group setting. Feel free to bring your laptop, smartphone, tablet, eReader, digital camera, or other portable electronic device to the session, which runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Registration is required, so drop in at the branch, call (250) 457-9953, or go to www.tnrl.ca.

Adult crafts

Release your inner crafter at a session from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. The craft project varies from session to session, and all materials are supplied. Pre-registration is required; drop by the branch, or call (250) 373-2666 to register.

CLINTON LIBRARY

Puzzle time

Every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m., people of all ages can come to the library and work on a selection of jigsaw puzzles currently in the process of being assembled.

Lego Time

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., children are invited to come to the library and craft their own Lego creations. Lego bricks are supplied.

Drawing time

There is drawing time every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m., for artists of all ages. All materials are supplied, so all you need to bring is your creativity.

Yarn and Yap

Come to the library from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday to work on your latest project in the company of others. If you’re an absolute beginner but would like to learn how to knit or crochet, feel free to come along: needles and yarn are available, and someone will be happy to teach you.

Tech 1-on-1

There will be a Tech 1-on-1 session on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.. Do you have a specific question or questions about a device or program? Book a personal 30-minute session to come in and talk to a tech adviser. Drop by the branch to register, or call (250) 459-7752. Please mention what you would like to discuss when you book your time.

LYTTON LIBRARY

Come in from the cold

With the colder weather coming, we would like to remind our community that the library is a warm, safe place to read, meet a friend, talk to someone new, or pick up a movie to take home. We have public internet access, free WiFi, DVDs to borrow, books, magazines, games, and toys. Our space is available for everyone. And if we don’t have something in the branch, we can get it in for you.

SAVONA LIBRARY

Adult crafts

Release your inner crafter at a session on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m.. The craft project varies from session to session, and all materials are supplied. Pre-registration is required; drop by the branch, or call (250) 373-2666 to register.

Teen nights

Drop-in teen night activities will take place on Thursday, Nov. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 5 (5:45 to 6:45 each night).

Book club

There will be a Savona book club meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required; drop by the branch, or call (250) 373-2666 to register. The club is currently full, but you can leave your name and contact information with the library in the event that space becomes available.

ONLINE

Tumblebooks

The TumblebookLibrary is an online collection of animated, talking picture books which teach young children the joys of reading in a format they’ll love. There is a new highlighted title every day, and a large library of books in different genres, as well as games, videos, read-along books, and collections featuring popular children’s writers Robert Munsch and Kate DiCamillo.

To see the daily Tumblebook and the complete listing of available titles—as well as the other services provided by the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library system—go to www.tnrl.ca. Happy Tumbling!



