Thompson-Nicola Regional Library system Footnotes

Do you want to know more about eBooks and eBook readers? A free class at the Ashcroft Library on Jan. 26 will tell you all you need to know. Space is limited, however, so pre-register to get a spot.

ASHCROFT LIBRARY

eBook class

Come down to the Ashcroft Library on Saturday, Jan. 26 from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. for an eBook class (all devices except Kindles; please bring your device with you to the class).

Patrons will be introduced to the Library to Go service and learn how to find and borrow eBooks. The class will also look at eReaders, eBook software, and other places to obtain eBooks.

The free class is open to all patrons aged 18 to 100, but space is limited and pre-registration is necessary. Contact the library at (250) 453-9042 to reserve your space.

Yarn and Yap

The popular session, which allows crafters to work on their latest project while enjoying conversation and laughter with others, takes place every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Scrapbooking

Participants can learn to scrapbook or work on their projects on Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. (bring your own materials; the library supplies stamps). Space is limited, however, so contact the library at (250) 453-9042 for details.

Lego Fun!

Bridging to Literacy is celebrating Family Literacy Week with several free, fun family events, including a “Lego Fun!” session at the library on Saturday, Jan. 26 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Anyone aged two to 99 is welcome to come down and build their own Lego creation.

CACHE CREEK LIBRARY

Yarn and Yap

Come on down to the Cache Creek Library every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon for a chance to work on your latest craft in the company of other crafters and enjoy conversation and laughter.

Tea party storytime

The library is hosting a “Fancy Schmancy Tea Party Storytime” on Tuesday, Feb. 12 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The event is for children aged 0 to 5 and their parents/caregivers, and pre-registration is required (call 250-457-9953 or go to www.tnrl.ca).

Please note that children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult while in the library.

CLINTON LIBRARY

Puzzle time

Drop by the Clinton Library on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. and spend some time relaxing while you work on a jigsaw puzzle.

Valentine’s Day craft

There will be a craft session at the library on Tuesday, Feb. 12 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., with children of all ages invited to come along and create their very own Valentine’s Day craft (materials provided).

Drop-in art classes

Drop-in art classes, led by an artist, are usually held every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m.. All ages are welcome to attend, but please call the library at (250) 459-7752 in advance to confirm the class time.

Book club

The Clinton Library book club’s next meeting is on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m., and the club is always looking for new members. Anyone interested in the book club is welcome to drop by the meeting, or call the library for more details.

SAVONA LIBRARY

Yarn and Yap

Crafters can drop by the Savona Library every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon to work on a crafting project in the company of others.

Teen nights

On Jan. 24, Feb. 7, and Feb. 21 there will be Teen Nights at the library from 5:45 to 6:45 each evening. The sessions are led by the attendees, and can include games, puzzles, crafts, and more.

Storytime and craft

Every Friday from now until March 1 there will be a storytime session, with a story and a craft, for children aged 0 to 5.

SYSTEM-WIDE

Help make more eAudiobooks available

Wondering why more eBooks and eAudiobooks aren’t available to borrow? So are Canadian public libraries.

Demand for eAudiobooks is skyrocketing, but major multinational publishers aren’t making a number of best-selling titles available to Canadian public libraries, including some prominent Canadian and Indigenous works.

Another issue is excessively high prices and restrictive purchasing models for eAudiobooks and eBooks. Libraries lend digital copies just like physical books: on a one-to-one basis.

However, the prices public libraries pay for digital copies are exponentially higher. For example, libraries can purchase a physical copy of David Baldacci’s best-selling novel The Fallen for $22.80, while the digital version costs libraries $87.

Digital content is the fastest growing area of borrowing for public libraries. Spending by Canada’s largest urban libraries increased by more than 45 per cent since 2014 and continues to grow. eAudiobook sales are increasing by double digits each year and, in the last three years, use at six of the largest Canadian public libraries grew by 82 per cent.

The Canadian Urban Libraries Council is asking Canadians to help resolve these issues by demanding stronger #eContentForLibraries of major multinational publishers: Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins, Macmillan, Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster. Learn more at https://econtentforlibraries.org/.

Find out more

To learn more about what’s going on in the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library system and the various branches, go to www.tnrl.ca. Remember that all events are free at local libraries, as are library cards, which allow you to access all the materials in the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library system.



