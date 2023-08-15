As summer begins to wane, it’s time to help our children ease into the back to school routine. (Photo credit: ICBC)

Transitioning to a new school year as summer winds down

Elvenia Gray-Sandiford

As the summer days gradually wane, and the relaxed pace of vacation mode begins to give way to fall, it serves as a gentle reminder that it’s time to transition into more structured routines. Parents and students are gearing up for the annual back-to-school rush, a period filled with anticipation, preparation, and a renewed focus on education.

Preparing for the return to school is about more than just gathering supplies; it involves cultivating the right mindset and nurturing a shared commitment to education, setting the stage for a successful school year. During this bustling time, we work together with our children to ensure everything is in place, from backpacks to notebooks, pencils to new shoes. Whether we’re shopping online or in-store, involving our children in the process becomes an opportunity to bond and build excitement for the upcoming year.

The shift from summer to school may bring mixed emotions, and as parents and guardians we play a crucial role in fostering positive conversations, managing expectations, and easing any anxieties our children might have about going back to school. Encouraging them to be curious, ask questions, and explore new interests lays the foundation for a successful academic year. Talk with them about having the chance to engage in extracurricular activities, join clubs, or try out for sports teams, enabling them to pursue their passions and develop new skills.

During this transitional period, it’s essential to create a supportive and positive environment at home. We can help ease any anxiety by preparing them for changes in their daily school routine, gradually adjusting bedtime and wake-up times to align with the school schedule. Encouraging a growth mindset, where challenges are embraced as opportunities for learning, can significantly boost our children’s confidence and resilience.

The back-to-school season is a time for reassuring our children that we have confidence in their abilities to handle challenges and seek help when needed during this upcoming school year. Our belief in them will empower them to face these challenges with determination and resilience. Working with them to set realistic goals and create a routine that balances schoolwork, leisure, and family time helps my child feel prepared and ready to embrace the educational journey ahead.

As we get ready to bid farewell to the leisurely days of summer, we welcome the new school year with excitement, knowing that with dedication, teamwork, and a passion for learning, this academic adventure holds the promise of valuable experiences, new knowledge, and a brighter future for our young scholars. As parents, it’s essential for us to prepare ourselves for the back-to-school season too. We serve as our children’s role model, and their response to potentially stressful situations, such as the first day back at school, is influenced by our response.

As summer days transition into a more structured routine, the excitement of a new school year is undeniable. It’s a time for growth, forming new friendships, and exploring the vast world of knowledge that awaits our children. Let’s embrace this upcoming adventure with open arms, celebrating learning, cherishing possibilities, and appreciating the collaborative efforts of parents, students, and educators as we embark on a fantastic year of growth and achievement. Here’s to eager minds and fresh beginnings!


editorial@accjournal.ca
Health and wellness

