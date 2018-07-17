Is Merritt’s historic Baillie House haunted? Photo: Thunder Boyz Productions Inc..

True North Paranormal TV series to film at Merritt’s Baillie House

The historic house has a history of unexplained events.

Thunder Boyz Productions Inc. will be filming an episode of True North Paranormal at the historic Baillie House in Merritt for three days from July 22 to 24.

Built in 1912–13, Baillie House is now home to Merritt Tourism, and is a prized heritage house. However, visitors and staff constantly experience unexplained sounds and sights in the halls of the beautiful building, and the documented activity caught the attention of True North Paranormal.

“We are excited to bring a thorough investigation to see what is going bump in the dark,” says Karina Kozuska, co-host of True North Paranormal.

“We are very excited to go in and use the various instruments, and our medium Sarah James, to either confirm or deny the presence of paranormal activity,” adds Jon Kozuska, the show’s other co-host.

The show has filmed its first two episodes at the Vernon Powerhouse Theatre and the Caetani House, another heritage building located in Vernon.

Additionally, a two-part episode is going to be filmed in the Kootenays at the ghost towns of Sandon and Cody.

Dean Trumbley, the show’s producer, says that “Being a born and raised Vernonite, I am very proud to be concentrating our beginning efforts in the Interior of British Columbia at some historical locations I grew up with.

“The Baillie House has always intrigued me, so it naturally was on our list to film the show at.”

Filming at Baillie House will include a through-the-night paranormal investigation.

For more information about the show go to www.thunderboyz.ca or www.truenorthparanormal.com. You can also follow the show on its Facebook page (True North Paranormal).


