Two young Clintonites proud winners of new bikes

The rain on Sept. 19 didn’t stop the Clinton Bike Rodeo, organized by RCMP Cst. Marika Masters with donations and assistance from a number of local businesses and organizations.
There were cookies, drinks, and popcorn on offer as participants tried to navigate an obstacle course and learn about bike safety. Congratulations to Silas Astle and Daly Hein May, who each won a bike donated by the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society in a random draw.
editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter