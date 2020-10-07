Two young Clintonites proud winners of new bikes

Silas Astle and Daly May won bikes during the Clinton Bike Rodeo on Sept. 19

Silas Astle was one of the winners of a new bike during the Bike Rodeo in Clinton on Sept. 19. (Photo credit: Marika Masters)

The rain on Sept. 19 didn’t stop the Clinton Bike Rodeo, organized by RCMP Cst. Marika Masters with donations and assistance from a number of local businesses and organizations.

There were cookies, drinks, and popcorn on offer as participants tried to navigate an obstacle course and learn about bike safety. Congratulations to Silas Astle and Daly Hein May, who each won a bike donated by the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society in a random draw.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Clinton



