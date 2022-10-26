Abbotsford resident Cam Massey was checking his overnight video surveillance footage on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 26 when he came across a clip of a bear making off with a pumpkin in the townhouse complex where he lives. (Screenshot from video)

VIDEO: Camera captures pumpkin-stealing bear in Abbotsford

Thief rolls its find through townhouse complex and then abandons it

A four-legged pumpkin thief struck an Abbotsford townhouse complex early Wednesday morning (Oct. 26).

Cam Massey lives in the complex in the area of George Ferguson Way and Nelson Place. He was checking his overnight video surveillance footage after waking up and discovered that an intruder had paid a visit at about 1:20 a.m.

The footage shows a small bear rolling a pumpkin along the road of the complex as if it’s a brand-new toy.

ALSO SEE: Momma bear and cubs caught rummaging for food in Abbotsford driveway

Massey said someone in the complex had put out some uncarved pumpkins and the bear helped itself, guiding its new plaything into the cul de sac, where it abandoned it.

Massey said there have been bear warnings in recent days posted in the cul de sac at the entrance to the nearby trails.

VIDEO FOOTAGE SUBMITTED BY CAM MASSEY


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bearsBreaking News

Previous story
PODCAST.: Turnout for B.C. 2022 municipal elections down from 2018
Next story
Clinton’s Yvette May recognized as a blooming good volunteer

Just Posted

Photographer Gary Winslow will be at the Cache Creek Halloween Kids’ Costume Party on Oct. 31 to take free pictures of all the attendees. (Photo credit: Gary Winslow)
Spooktacular Halloween fun this weekend from Lytton to Clinton

(Black Press file photo)
Wind warnings issued for Coquihalla, Connector highways

Clinton’s Yvette May has been named the provincial B.C. CiB Community Champion, in recognition of her efforts with Clinton CiB and for the provincial organization. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Clinton’s Yvette May recognized as a blooming good volunteer

Ashlene Minnabarriet (standing, second from l in red shirt) with the Cache Creek Thrashers in June 2022. (Photo credit: Softball BC)
Ashlene Minnabarriet named Softball BC’s ‘Unsung Hero’ for 2022