Volunteers help out at Timmies Camp Day

Proceeds from coffee sales at all Tim Hortons outlets on June 6 will go to send kids to camp.

Employees and volunteers helped make Camp Day at the Tim Hortons at the Esso Travel Centre a success. (from left) Damian Couture, Leeanne Lamha, Cst. Cort Hodges, Maureen Granger, Autumn Lea, and Jan Boys (RCMP Victim Services). Photo: Barbara Roden.

Members of Ashcroft council and local RCMP personnel stepped in beside employees and took part in the Tim Hortons “Camp Day” on June 6, handing orders to customers and washing car windows of drive-thru patrons.

One hundred per cent of all coffee sales at Tim Hortons outlets from coast to coast on that day will go to send children from low-income homes to camp. Damian Couture, manager of the Timmies at the Travel Centre near Ashcroft, said that the outlet raised $1,244.17 from coffee and bracelet sales, as well as donations.

Bracelet sales are ongoing while quantities last, with proceeds going to support Tim Horton camps.



