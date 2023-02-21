What’s (self) love got to do with it?

When we have a healthy relationship with ourselves, we are better equipped to handle life’s challenges and uncertainties. (Photo credit: Public Domain Pictures)

By Elvenia Gray-Sandiford

The way we love ourselves truly does determine the way we navigate our world. Our relationship with ourselves has a huge impact on how we live our lives. When we learn to treat ourselves with kindness and acceptance, we become more resilient, confident, and compassionate. This, in turn, can lead to positive changes in our behaviour and our relationships with others, ultimately creating a better world for all of us.

As human beings, we all want to be happy and successful in life. We may strive for financial stability, meaningful relationships, or personal growth, but often overlook the most critical aspect of this process: our relationship with ourselves. Because how we see ourselves and treat ourselves affects how we see and treat others, it’s essential to create meaningful and lasting change in our lives.

The concept of self-love may sound a bit selfish or self-centred, but it’s not about being obsessed with ourselves or putting ourselves above others. Instead, it’s about accepting and treating ourselves with kindness and respect. We all deserve love and care, no matter what our past mistakes or current circumstances may be.

When we have a healthy relationship with ourselves, we are better equipped to handle life’s challenges and uncertainties. We are more resilient, more confident, and more compassionate towards ourselves and others. We can pursue our goals and dreams without being held back by self-doubt or fear of failure. We can also set healthy boundaries that honour our needs and values, which can lead to more fulfilling relationships with others.

Unfortunately, many of us struggle with self-love and self-acceptance. We live in a world that values productivity, achievement, and perfection, often at the expense of our mental, social, spiritual, and emotional well-being. We may have internalized negative beliefs and assumptions about ourselves, leading to low self-esteem and self-worth.

Changing our relationship with ourselves takes time and effort, but it’s a transformative process that can have a positive impact on our lives and the world around us. It means being mindful of our thoughts and self-talk, challenging negative beliefs, and prioritizing self-care. We can also seek support and connection with others who share our values and who can support us on our journey.

When we begin to positively shift our relationship with ourselves, we may notice changes in our behaviour and relationships with others. We may find that we are more assertive and confident in our interactions with others, as we are no longer seeking validation or approval from external sources. We may also attract healthier and more fulfilling relationships, as we are no longer tolerating toxic or abusive behaviour from others.

In conclusion, changing our relationship with ourselves is a powerful tool for creating positive change in our lives and the world. By learning to love and accept ourselves, we can cultivate the resilience, confidence, and compassion we need to navigate life’s challenges and create a better world for ourselves and those around us.



Health and wellness