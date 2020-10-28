Carver Kevin Peters of Loon Lake poses with one of his carvings. (Photo credit: Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press)

Carver Kevin Peters of Loon Lake poses with one of his carvings. (Photo credit: Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press)

World-class carver prefers the simple life in Loon Lake

His work can be found in galleries around the world, but Kevin Peters prefers the quiet life

His work can be found in galleries around the world, but carver Kevin Peters prefers the quiet life in Loon Lake.

The renowned artist says he enjoys the solitude of the lakeside community, where he can walk into the wilderness of Wild Horse Mountain or have hours to create his carvings, including four 3,000-pound statues he was recently commissioned to do.

“It’s a little bit of privacy, a little bit of lifestyle, and a little bit the people, [because] when they do find out who I am and what I do, they don’t treat me different than anyone else, and that’s what I like,” Peters, 52, says.

Born in Yarrow, B.C. to a Mennonite family, Peters began carving stone at 16 on the family farm. The hobby quickly grew into a passion, and within two years Peters was showing his work at major art galleries in Vancouver, including Gastown’s Images for Canadian Heritage. By the time he was 22 he was selling his work, with a growing clientele that included actors and directors in Hollywood.

Peters credits Arnold Barkoff, the Gastown gallery owner, for being good to him, noting he had a talent for connecting him with clients.

“It basically started snowballing when I was 24, I guess, and now thousands and thousands of pieces later I’m represented in Whistler, Banff, Europe, you name it.”

READ MORE: Carving stories in stone

As his career started to take off, Peters realized he needed to distance himself from clients and gallery owners so that he was harder to find. He bought land in Loon Lake in 1998 and moved to the home he built there in 2000. In 2008 Leanne Friesen Peters joined him, and today they and their two young daughters run Wild Horse Mountain Farms. During the first decade, most people didn’t even know what he did, although they eventually found out when a helicopter landed in his field one time.

In 2016 his identity was further revealed following the theft of his solid gold eaglet, the largest casting of gold in the last 400 years. This golden bird was encrusted with diamonds and, Peters says, had an Atocha Star emerald from the shipwreck of Nuestra Señora de Atocha set in its base.

The man who commissioned it, Ron Shore, had intended to sell it and use the proceeds to fund breast cancer research, but was hit over the head and robbed in Vancouver. The statue has not been seen since. Peters says that they know it has not been melted down, and it is not believed to be in North America anymore. Its exact whereabouts remain unknown.

The robbery led many galleries to put Peters’ works in the back to protect them, and resulted in a brief slowdown in interest from clients. However, he was soon busy again, and Peter maintains he is blessed to have a very patient wife, who does all the farming. When he’s working on a project he rarely takes days off, noting that even after close to five decades, he’s still “addicted” to what he does, although he has made some changes.

For most of his career, for instance, Peters relied on his own chisel and other supplies, forged when he was a “poor decrepit artist” back in Vancouver. However, the years have taken a toll on his body, and Peters now also uses a pneumatic air chisel for larger pieces, though the detailing with grinders is still done by hand.

He works primarily on large stone carvings that take months to complete. Stone is an “unrelenting” medium, Peters says, but his clients are willing to spend that time and will commission his work, even in the midst of COVID-19.

One of his most recent works, posted to his Facebook page, is a six-foot-tall bear carved from solid rock, which took Peters years to carve by hand. He has also been involved in multi-million dollar projects, such as the large bronze monuments in Osoyoos that are so big he had to employ all three foundries in B.C. at the same time to provide the required metal. The most famous of these statues, he says, is a nine-foot-tall Sasquatch that has its own Internet following.

Peters prefers carving with soapstone, and is known for his detailed work, grinding and chipping away half the stone before he’s done and only using one slab of stone for his work. He also likes using rainforest marble, jet black chlorite, and whatever other stones his clients request.

He prefers South American stone due to the fact it is not impacted by the effects of glaciation, like deposits found in Canada. He has also carved using other mediums, such as antlers.

Although Peters says he will take on bulk projects, such as carving 20 bears for a single gallery, he grows bored doing the same thing over and over. “You’ve got to keep challenging yourself,” he says, adding that even the rare projects he abandons teach him something new.

Despite his success, Peters remains humble, saying he owes his livelihood to his passion.

“I’m just a farm kid who carved stone and got good at it.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A solid gold statue of an eagle encrusted with diamonds that Kevin Peters designed and made that was stolen in 2016. (Photo submitted) A solid gold statue of an eagle encrusted with diamonds that Kevin Peters designed and made was stolen in 2016, and has never been recovered. (Photo credit: Submitted)

A solid gold statue of an eagle encrusted with diamonds that Kevin Peters designed and made that was stolen in 2016. (Photo submitted) A solid gold statue of an eagle encrusted with diamonds that Kevin Peters designed and made was stolen in 2016, and has never been recovered. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Keven Peters smiles as he carves the wax model for the golden eagle. (Photo credit: Submitted) Keven Peters smiles as he carves the wax model for the golden eagle. (Photo submitted)

Keven Peters smiles as he carves the wax model for the golden eagle. (Photo credit: Submitted) Keven Peters smiles as he carves the wax model for the golden eagle. (Photo submitted)

A small soapstone carving by Kevin Peters. (Photo credit: Submitted) A smaller soapstone carving by Kevin Peters. (Photo submitted)

A small soapstone carving by Kevin Peters. (Photo credit: Submitted) A smaller soapstone carving by Kevin Peters. (Photo submitted)

Kevin Peters poses with a six-foot carving of a bear that took several years to complete. (Photo credit: Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press) Kevin Peters poses with a completed carving of a bear. (Submitted photo)

Kevin Peters poses with a six-foot carving of a bear that took several years to complete. (Photo credit: Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press) Kevin Peters poses with a completed carving of a bear. (Submitted photo)

A carving of Orca whales by Kevin Peters. (Photo credit: Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press) A carving of Orca whales by Kevin Peters. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A carving of Orca whales by Kevin Peters. (Photo credit: Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press) A carving of Orca whales by Kevin Peters. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Keven Peters has carved bone and antler before, but says he has stopped due to the smell it makes in his workshop. (Photo credt: Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press) Keven Peters has carved bone and antler before but said he’s stopped due to the smell it makes in his workshop. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Keven Peters has carved bone and antler before, but says he has stopped due to the smell it makes in his workshop. (Photo credt: Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press) Keven Peters has carved bone and antler before but said he’s stopped due to the smell it makes in his workshop. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Previous story
New book celebrates Fraser River in all its glory and diversity

Just Posted

test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health records third COVID-19 death

A new community outbreak was reported at Okanagan Men’s Centre in Lake Country

The Spences Bridge Improvement District is looking for someone to fill the position of fire chief, and is also looking for people willing to stand as a candidate for the SBID board; elections will take place at the AGM on Nov. 28. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Candidates for trustee, fire chief wanted in Spences Bridge

Elections will be held during Spences Bridge Improvement District AGM on Nov. 28

Looking west from the Mesa to the Ashcroft Reserve at the start of the Elephant Hill wildfire, July 7, 2017. Students at Desert Sands Community School are looking to interview locals about their direct experience with the 2017 wildfires. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Students looking for people to share their 2017 wildfire stories

Desert Sands Community School students want to speak with residents about wildfire experiences

BC 2020 election graphic
Elections BC estimates 52% of BC voters cast a ballot this year

Results are down from 2017, and final counts will have to wait until mail-in ballots are tallied

An operator works to clear the culvert at Quartz Road in Cache Creek during flooding in April 2020. The Village of Cache Creek is looking for local contractors who want to go on a list for any work (emergency and non-emergency) that is needed. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Village of Cache Creek calling all contractors willing to work

Plus a Halloween drive-in movie event, an AGM, Christmas market news, and more

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Two more deaths recorded, community outbreak in Okanagan

An untitled Emily Carr painting of Finlayson Point was donated to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria by brothers Ian and Andrew Burchett. The painting had been in their family for several decades. (Courtesy of the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria)
Never before seen painting by famed B.C. artist Emily Carr gifted to Victoria gallery

Painting among several donated to Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

The B.C. Centre for Disease control is telling people to keep an eye out for the poisonous death cap mushroom, which thrives in fall weather conditions. (Paul Kroeger/BCCDC)
Highly poisonous death cap mushroom discovered in Comox

This marks first discovery on Vancouver Island outside Greater Victoria area

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Bird is on medication and recovering in rehab centre

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin ‘honour and a privileged’ to receive the poppy

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Premier-elect John Horgan and cabinet ministers are sworn in for the first time at Government House in Victoria, July 18, 2017. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Pandemic payments have to wait for B.C. vote count, swearing-in

Small businesses advised to apply even if they don’t qualify

A raccoon paid a visit to a Toronto Tim Hortons on Oct. 22, 2020. (shecallsmedrew/Twitter)
Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor

The duffel bags were found to contain 84 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $1.2 million and 198 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at approximately $960,000. Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
2 men accused of fleeing border agents near U.S.-B.C. border with $2M in drugs

Cocaine and methamphetamine seized by U.S. law enforcement in remote Idaho area near Canadian border

Most Read