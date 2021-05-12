Your car could be a star in feaure film shooting in Kamloops

Your car could be a star!
A feature film called Gaslight will be filming in Kamloops from mid-May to early-June 2021, and the production company is looking for the following vehicles to be used in the film:
· Black Lincoln town car (new)
· White sedan (security car; mid-2000s)
· Sedan (new; any colour but white)
· Background cars (two; open to options)
· Pick-up truck (mid-2000s)
· Beater car (something a kid would drive; bad paint)
The vehicles will be needed for between one and three days each, and will be driven on paved roads or urban streets by either a stunt driver or an actor. More details can be found at https://bit.ly/3oa27Cf.
If you have a vehicle that matches one of the above descriptions and are interested in letting the production company rent it for use in the film, contact Kait McVarish at Kaitlindcmcvarish@gmail.com.
