You’re the tops: many people praised for going above and beyond

Irene Dumont of Ashcroft IDA Pharmacy (l) and Esther Lang have been thanked for going above and beyond for their communities. They are pictured at Christmas 2020, when Ashcroft IDA presented Lang with a donation towards the anual Christmas hamper program. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

We asked, and you responded! Here are some more of the people readers thanked for going above and beyond in our communities over the past year:

“A couple of names jump to mind of people who have made our communities better. Ramona Yurkiw has been dedicated — with her son Robert — to collecting cans and bottle, sorting them, and donating funds to the food bank. Amazing!” (nominated by Deanna Horsting)

”Ashlene Minnabarriet has worked hard to establish softball for kids again in the area. She got teams going, coaches games, made it fun, and got gear donated. A group of kids even played and kicked butt in a tournament our of town!” (nominated by Deanna Horsting)

“I would like to nominate Esther Lang. I don’t know what I would have done without Esther this past year. I am disabled and cannot leave my house as I am confined to a wheelchair. This past year I met Esther, who has picked up my groceries and picked up my mail, among other errands. Recently I was able to purchase a mobility scooter so I can do my own shopping, etc. She is such an asset to Ashcroft.” (nominated by Mike Sephton) (Ed. note: Esther Lang was profiled in last year’s “Above and Beyond” feature.)

“The personnel at the Ashcroft IDA Pharmacy. A special thank you to you during the pandemic. Your staff and pharmacy personnel went beyond the call of duty. During the pandemic your staff collected all our personal needs and the pharmacy put together all the medications for my late husband, Evert, and for myself. Irene Dumont, how can I thank you for delivering all our purchases and medications right to my door. You are just wonderful. We in Ashcroft and area are so fortunate to have the IDA Pharmacy, staffed with people who are there to provide us with all our pharmacy needs.

”Sonja and Gordon Matthews, you are heroes. Thank you for all your support and being there for my late husband, Evert, and for me during the last two difficult years. I cannot count the times I called, and you came. When Evert would fall and I could no longer manage him, you were here. When you left you said ‘Anytime, day or night.’ When I called the ambulance, you would come to console me. Also, the many hours of work you put into our yard. The three-course, gourmet meals delivered to my kitchen table, and Gordon picking up that little red bag and delivering all our mail during the pandemic. I could not have done this without you. Heartfelt thanks.” (nominated by Inga Krider)

“I would like to nominate Steve and Willow Anderson [of Ashcroft Home Hardware]. They always go above and beyond for people. They don’t treat people like customers. They treat people like friends or even family. I needed a roof put on a crate for my truck and told Steve the size I needed. I walked out of my workplace and Steve had not only cut me the size of wood for the roof but completely assembled it for me.” (nominated by Kay Sidwell)



