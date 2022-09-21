Elections declared in 6 Thompson North Regional District electoral areas

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District will see elections in six electoral areas. (File photo)

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) announced Wednesday (Sept. 21) elections will be conducted for the position of director in six TNRD electoral areas.

Four director positions, meanwhile, have been elected by acclamation.

The TNRD board consists of 26 directors, one each from 10 electoral areas

The TNRD is providing convenient options for eligible residents to vote in the 2022 General Local Elections, including the opportunity to vote by mail.

Election by Voting will be held in Areas A, E, I, J, L and P.

Electoral Area “A” (Wells Gray Country) has two candidates with incumbent Carol Schaffer of Vavenby and Usoff Tsao of Clearwater.

Electoral Area “E” (Bonaparte Plateau) has two candidates with incumbent Sally Watson of 70 Mile House and Jim Smith also of 70 Mile House.

Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country) has two candidates with Tricia Thorpe of Lytton and incumbent Steven Rice of Spences Bridge.

Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country) has three candidates with Michael Grenier of Cherry Creek, Corine Lebourdais of Kamloops and Michael McKelvey of Savona.

Electoral Area “L” (Grasslands) has two candidates with Doug Haughton of Knutsford and John Taylor of Kamloops.

Electoral Area “P” (Rivers and the Peaks) also has two candidates with Lee Morris of Kamloops and Carla Barrett of Pritchard.

Electoral areas in by acclamation are;

Lee Onslow of Blue River for Area B (Thompson Headwaters).

Jill Hayward of Louis Creek for Area O (Lower North Thompson).

David Laird of Merritt for Area M (Beautiful Nicola Valley – North).

and Herb Graham of Merritt for Area N (Beautiful Nicola Valley – South).

“In our Electoral Areas where elections will be taking place, we want all residents to know whether they are eligible to vote, where and when they can vote, and to exercise their right and do just that: vote,” stated Chief Election Officer Deanna Campbell. “We want voting to be as accessible as possible, and our TNRD Elections staff are available to help voters who have questions.”

General Voting Day is on October 15, 2022. On General Voting Day, polling stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in TNRD Electoral Areas where an election has been declared. Pop-Up Polls will also be available in a number of TNRD communities on General Voting Day.

Advanced Voting Days for all electoral areas where an election has been declared will take place on Oct. 5, 2022 and Oct. 12, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the TNRD Civic Building 4th Floor (465 Victoria St., Kamloops B.C.). Additional advanced polling opportunities will be available in Electoral Area “I,” Electoral Area “E” and Electoral Area “A” between Oct. 6 and 14, 2022, following the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library Bookmobile schedule.

Mail Ballot Voting is now available for all eligible voters in TNRD elections. Applications to receive a mail ballot can be filled out online, on the TNRD General Local Elections webpage, or in-person at the TNRD Civic Building office.

Election 2022