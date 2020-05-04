Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith in Hawaii during American Idol tapings. (Lauren Spencer-Smith Instagram)

B.C. teen won’t be next American Idol, but she’s excited about her future in music

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith misses out on top 10 of reality TV talent show

A teen singer from Vancouver Island won’t win American Idol, but she’s nevertheless excited about what’s ahead in her music career.

The reality TV talent show whittled its top 20 contestants down to a top 10 on Sunday’s episode, and it was revealed that Lauren Spencer-Smith won’t be advancing.

In a social media post, the 16-year-old thanked American Idol for the opportunity, and also thanked everyone who voted for her to try to lift her into the top 10.

“Although some may say this is a disappointment, it is a huge accomplishment for all of me and my friends who were part of the top 20…” she wrote. “Everything happens for a reason and and this was such a positive experience for me.”

She said she created what will be lifelong friendships with other Idol contestants and hopes her fans will now turn their support to help out those singers.

At the same time, Spencer-Smith, who grew up in Port Alberni and now lives in Nanaimo, said she’s excited to continue her own musical career.

“This is not the end for me and I’m so excited for what the future holds,” she wrote.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith advances to American Idol top 20

READ ALSO: Nanaimo teen singer Lauren Spencer-Smith releases new EP ‘Mixed Emotions’

READ ALSO: Nanaimo teen singer passes American Idol audition


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Stronger Together’ special raises over $6 million for Food Banks Canada

Just Posted

2017 Elephant Hill wildfire most likely caused by smoking materials

Investigation did not identify who started the fire

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in Ashcroft

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

A painting of Ashcroft’s Chinatown is right where it needs to be

The new work depicts, and is hung on the wall of, the historic Wing Wo Lung building

Longtime Cache Creek mayor receives BC Community Achievement Award

John Ranta one of 25 recipients of this year’s award, gievn to recognize dedication to community

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

At least three years until ‘cataclysmic’ virus fallout recedes: Air Canada

Since mid-March, the country’s largest airline has slashed its flight schedule by more than 90 per cent

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

Most Read