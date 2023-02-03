Blue Wranglers’ jamboree showcases Clinton talent

Local musicians of all ages and experience levels got the chance to perform live

The Blue Wrangler’s Dan Fremlin croons into the mic during the Cabin Fever Jamboree. (Jennifer Bolster photo)

Clinton musicians came out in force for the Blue Wranglers’ Cabin Fever Jamboree.

The concert, held last Friday at the Stardust Trading Post, saw several locals perform with the Blue Wranglers, including Amanda Painter, Lillian Kosovic, Skye Brooks, Jim Karr, Emma Blain and twins Sophia and Ella Park.

Jamielynn Caswell, the Blue Wranglers’ accordionist and vocalist, said they played to a sold-out crowd of 87 people.

“I have had a vision to do a show like this ever since the very beginning of our time here in Clinton,” Caswell said. “We got to showcase a bunch of local people who have never been behind a microphone that wasn’t a karaoke microphone.”

Caswell said there’s a strong emerging musical community in Clinton. Since she and her partner Dustin Bentall moved to Clinton in 2019, they’ve done their best to foster and promote the local music scene.

One of the standout moments of the night was when Arlen Park took the stage. Caswell said he’s a great songwriter and has an unmatched vocal range.

She was also happy to feature so many local women in the lineup.

“I personally loved singing with Dana and Kristilee Bolster. I have always craved a three-part female harmony group,” Caswell said. “We are all mothers and we’re all part of the cosmic matriarchy of the Cariboo. I think in the next few years we’re going to record some music and perform together.”

During the concert, the Blue Wranglers ran a 50/50 draw in support of Clinton Minor Sports, raising $281 for the local sports group. The Blue Wranglers are planning to host their next community concert this spring.

“Everything that we saw and wanted to see in our community was there. Clinton kind of lit up that night. Music is community to me and I was beaming with pride in everybody,” Caswell said. “Everyone felt really good about how things went and now we’ve figured out how to do it easier next time, logistically speaking.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House

The Blue Wranglers and friends perform at the Cabin Fever Jamboree in Clinton last Friday. (Jennifer Bolster photo)

Dana Bolster (left) sings at the Cabin Fever Jamboree with Kristilee Bolster and Jamielynn Caswell. (Jennifer Bolster photo)