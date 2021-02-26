Shoppers will be able to get their hands on signed bottles of Ryan Reynolds’ new gin at B.C. liquor stores this summer. (Twitter/Ryan Reynolds)

Ryan Reynold’s Aviation Gin autographed and coming to B.C. stores

This summer 100 bottles will be available to the public for purchase across five B.C. liquor stores

Shoppers will be able to get their hands on Ryan Reynolds’ autograph at Canadian liquor stores.

In just a few months, the Vancouver-born actor plans to ship 100 autographed bottles of the Aviation American Gin to stores in his home province.

Reynolds announced Thursday (Feb. 25) that additional units will be sent to Liquor Control Board of Ontario stores in eastern Canada.

“I signed 100 bottles of Aviation Gin for the Liquor Control Board of Ontario,” said Reynolds, part-owner of the new liquor brand.

“Weird name for a person but TBH (to be honest) if that were my name, I’d drink that much too.”

The limited-edition bottles will be available for purchase on the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s 100th year anniversary.

Starting June 12, five B.C. locations will carry Reynold’s hand-signed gin:

  • In Vancouver, intersection of Alberni and Bute streets
  • In West Vancouver, Park Royal mall
  • In Vancouver, intersection of 39th and Cambie streets
  • In Kelowna, Orchard Park mall
  • In Langley, 6435 201 St.

According to BC Liquor spokesperson Viviana Zanocco, the actor’s autograph will not increase the price tag of the liquor, from $39.99 per bottle.

“All five stores are pretty excited, it was nice of him to Tweet about it – though I must admit it caught us off guard, we were still planning on the announcement,” Zanocco told Black Press Media.

