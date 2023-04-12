Singer Celine Dion performs during her first World Tour show called “Courage” in Quebec City, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Canadian singer Celine Dion announces new music is coming on Thursday

Social media note did offer details, singer’s last studio album was 2019’s ‘Courage’

Canadian pop singer Céline Dion is promising her fans new music this week, after a rare neurological disorder forced her to cancel or postpone concerts to concentrate on her health.

The Quebec-born singer announced on social media that the new music would drop Thursday morning.

Dion announced in December that she has “stiff person syndrome,” which is a condition characterized by sudden severe muscle spasms.

She said last year that the spasms affected her daily life, made it difficult to walk and prevented her from using her vocal cords to sing the way she’s used to.

The diagnosis forced her to postpone a number of European concert dates that were scheduled for earlier this year, and cancel a run of shows from May to July.

Dion’s brief social media message did not provide any details on the music she’ll release, and did not give an update on her touring plans. Her most recent studio album was 2019’s “Courage.”

READ MORE: Celine Dion diagnosed with rare neurological condition, cancels some tour dates

Pop Music

