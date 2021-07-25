Thea VanHerwaarden of Comox. (Photo supplied)

Food: Catching up with British Columbia chef, TV personality Thea VanHerwaarden

Podcast: Talk includes an early introduction to food, time on TV and future plans

PQBeat · Chef Thea Vanherwaarden – Master Chef Canada – 6:28:21

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf chats with Thea VanHerwaarden of Comox, a two-time runner-up on the TV show MasterChef Canada. Talk includes her early introduction to cooking, her time on TV, future plans for a Vancouver Island restaurant and more.

