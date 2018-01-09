Handbell choir adds another octave to its range

The Desert Bells Handbell Choir has recently taken delivery of a new octave of bells.

The Desert Bells Handbell Choir — pictured here in spring 2017 — is celebrating after finally taking delivery of their new octave of bells.

The Desert Bells Handbell Choir is celebrating after finally taking delivery of their new bells, which were funded by a grant from the Province of B.C. with support from Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart.

Tegart’s staff assisted the choir in the purchase of 11 new bronze bells, which cost $8,000 and constitute a fourth octave, in addition to the three octaves of bells the choir currently has. Most handbell choirs in the province only have three octaves, and choir director Carmen Ranta says that with three new ringers and one returning ringer, the choir is looking forward to expanding its musical range this spring.

At the Christmas concert on December 17, the low B and C bells were dedicated by Tegart to the Province of British Columbia in recognition of its assistance in the purchase of the new bells.



