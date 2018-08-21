Indigenous Creation story to be performed as musical at Lytton River Festival

Savage Society and members of the Lytton First Nation to present The Council of Spider, Ant & Fly

By Paul Bucci, special to Black Press Media

Actor Kevin Loring’s Savage Society and members of the Lytton First Nation are bringing to life an ancient Creation story about the origins of death and mourning, and how trickery and deceit led to a never-ending feud between spiders and flies.

“It’s kind of a grim tale,” Loring said of the Nlaka’pamux Nation’s mythical story. “But what we’ve done is make a musical out of it, a folk opera.”

Loring is artistic director of Savage Society, a production company comprised of actors and artists of aboriginal descent who use myth, tradition and current culture and transform it into live theatre.

Six Savage Society artists, along with about 30 members of the Lytton First Nation, will present The Council of Spider, Ant & Fly during the Lytton River Festival, starting at 3 p.m. on Sept. 2.

The production schedule is grueling, with professional artists and community members ranging from toddlers to people in their 80s working for three weeks, many hours a day, to create, rehearse and refine the musical.

This is the third collaborative theatre performance with Savage Society in Lytton. The first, The Battle of the Birds, was so successful that after the festival, it was brought to Vancouver’s Talking Stick Festival, where it sold out five times at the Roundhouse Theatre. Last year’s production was called Words of our Chiefs.

“The stories are incredibly rich,” Loring said. “I think that there’s something wonderful about hearing the language, and having the story that’s been sitting in a box for … hundreds of years come to life by the people from who it came from.

“I think there’s something magical in that.”

In this year’s production, the mythical Spider being is worried that without a proper, permanent death, the world would become overrun with starving people.

However, Ant likes the idea of immortality, because four or eight days after death, he would be able to return and get back to work again.

The two beings turn to Fly, and ask for his opinion. Fly assures Spider he would look after anyone who died, and they would look the same as they always did, for time ever-after, as if they were merely asleep.

Spider goes for the deal, and soon one of his children dies. Fly takes the body to his home, and when Spider goes to check on his child, he discovers Fly laying eggs on his child’s corpse and countless others covered in maggots.

“Spider freaks out and declares a blood feud,” Loring said, “forever transforming Fly into an actual fly. Spider transforms into an actual spider.

“And that’s the creation story of why spiders hunt flies.”

So, why focus on such potentially morose material, and how is it a musical?

“It’s really a difficult subject, but every family, every individual has to encounter it in their lifetime,” Loring said. “We’re trying to find a positive way by using an origin story to frame a healthy discussion about mourning, loss and death.”

Each mythical being has its own musical style, with Spider singing in a folk-like style, Ant in an old-school blues style, and Fly signing in a blues-rock style.

The Lytton River Festival is a celebration of the Thompson and Fraser rivers, the historic lifeblood of the region.

Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and 2 are filled with more than 30 attractions and events, including family-style street dancing, food, bands, climbing wall, farmers’ market, and more.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Documentary filmed in B.C. nominated in ‘Wildlife Oscars’’

Just Posted

RCMP and CVSE went ‘above and beyond’ to rescue people stranded by mudslides

Eighteen people were rescued safely after mudslides hit Highway 99.

Two dozen people evacuated from homes following mudslides

Evacuees cannot return home until a geotech analysis is reviewed.

Cache Creek landfill extension delayed until summer 2019

Recent rainfall events have caused problems at the existing landfill site.

When it comes to proportional representation, MLA says that every vote counts now

Part two of an interview with Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart.

Local News Briefs: Get your dancing shoes on for a new season from Krush Dance Company

Plus a free bookkeeping workshop, Music and Magic in the Park, a Kids’ Arts Festival, and more.

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

Vehicle fire on the Coquihalla

Heavy congestion in north bound lanes

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

PM Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan meet in advance of federal cabinet meetings in Nanaimo

Indigenous Creation story to be performed as musical at Lytton River Festival

Savage Society and members of the Lytton First Nation to present The Council of Spider, Ant & Fly

Are your kids anxious about going back to school?

BC Children’s Hospital offers tips to help your children be mindful and reduce stress

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Meanwhile, appeal court dismisses Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

This trash heap in Vancouver could be yours for $3.9 million

Sitting atop 6,000 square feet, the home was built in 1912, later destroyed by fire

Team Canada’s next game postponed at Little League World Series

They’re back in action on Wednesday against Peurto Rico

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme

Said he and Trump arranged payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election

Most Read

  • Indigenous Creation story to be performed as musical at Lytton River Festival

    Savage Society and members of the Lytton First Nation to present The Council of Spider, Ant & Fly