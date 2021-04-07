The Kamloops Film Festival will be screening more than a dozen films in its line-up as drive-in movies at McArthur Island Park. (Photo credit: Laxbot7)

Kamloops Film Festival plans innovative event for movie lovers

Movies will be screened at drive-in events and online

The Kamloops Film Festival (KFF) isn’t going to let a pandemic stop it from presenting a great line-up of movies this year. Even though the Paramount Theatre on Victoria Street remains closed due to the pandemic, organizers have found innovative ways to make version 24.5 of the annual event a feast for filmgoers looking for big screen entertainment.

The festival is promising a flexible schedule of films that will be available to view at the Twin Rivers Drive-In Theatre. You can get out of the house (but remain in the comfort and safety of your vehicle) and be a part of the festival at McArthur Island Park between April 21 and May 2 for entertainment, your favourite movie snacks, and 15 fabulous films, including the Oscar-nominated The Father, Another Round, and Minari, as well as the acclaimed First Cow; Supernova starring Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth; and Land, the directorial debut of Princess Buttercup herself, Robin Wright.

Also being offered at the Twin Rivers Drive-In Theatre on Thursday, April 29 is a KFF audience favourite: the Kamloops Independent Short Shorts (KISS) Film Fest. It’s a celebration of the short film format and local filmmakers, highlighting the talent of local directors. Directors and viewers alike can watch local talent’s films on the big screen for only $5, with cash prizes available for first, second, and third place films, as well as the audience favourite.

Would you prefer to watch films at home? The online festival features 23 films which can be viewed from the comfort of your own living-room (or wherever you would like to watch some great movies). Included in the line-up is Sound of Metal, nominated for six Oscars including Best Picture and Best Actor. There are also several “Made in Canada” films, including Ash, filmed in Peachland, B.C., about a reporter who tries to salvage his reputation and save his marriage when he is accused of a shocking crime.

A concession is available for both the drive-in and online options. Simply stop by the Paramount Theatre (503 Victoria Street) or order online; your items will be waiting for you at the drive-in, or can be picked up at the theatre if you’re watching at home.

Drive-in single tickets (admittance to one film) and passes (for three, five, or 10 films), as well as online passes, are available. For more information about this year’s line-up, ticket and pass prices, the concession, and more, go to https://www.kamloopsfilmfest.ca/.


