Kelowna turned ‘upside down’ by Stranger Things stars

Vancouver-born actor and ‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the show, was spotted in Kelowna over the weekend.

In an Instagram post by Kettle River Brewing, it showed the 19-year old actor enjoying a pint at their establishment in the brewery district.

Wolfhard wasn’t in town to film his newest project or to perform in his band, The Aubrey’s, he was here to attend a car show called After Hours on Saturday night (Sept. 17) at Spall Plaza.

He’s friends with the founder of Kelowna’s After Hours Supply Company, Mason Kowbel. The two, who connected through family friends, had talked on Facetime many times but after years, finally met in person at the event this past weekend.

There has also been reported sightings of Wolfhard’s Stranger Things co-worker Noah Schnapp in Kelowna this week, who plays Will Byers in the show. It is unknown if the two stars’ visits are related.

