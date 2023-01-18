This cover image released by Viking shows “The Armor of Light” by Ken Follett, to be published Sept. 26. (Viking via AP)

This cover image released by Viking shows “The Armor of Light” by Ken Follett, to be published Sept. 26. (Viking via AP)

Ken Follett’s sweeping Pillars of the Earth series to finally conclude this fall

‘The Armor of Light’ to come out Sept. 26, more than 30 years after first book released

Ken Follett is ready to wrap up his epic fictional chronicle of Western civilization.

Viking announced Wednesday that the British author’s “The Armor of Light” will be published Sept. 26, concluding an eight-volume series that began in 1989 with “The Pillars of the Earth” and spans 1,000 years. The new book is set in the late 18th-early 19th centuries, the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, and centers on the conflicts between Britain and France.

“I’m fascinated by how people have struggled for freedom — and won,” Follett said in a statement. “Most of my stories are about just that. The issue underlying ‘The Armor of Light’ is freedom of speech.”

Follett’s historical novels, which also include “World Without End” and “A Column of Fire,” have sold more than 75 million copies worldwide.

“I didn’t plan it this way,” he said. “I just scoured the past for exciting stories that showed ordinary people coping with the changing tides of history. And then I began to see that the novels stand together as a body of work.”

RELATED: Indigo staff read 5,000 books, cast 4,000 votes to determine top 10 of 2021

Books

Previous story
What’s old is new: Why a Weeknd song from 2016 is now a chart smash
Next story
Ryan Reynolds, Catherine O’Hara among stars set for special Canadian Screen Awards

Just Posted

The Osprey Ranch sign, which was swept away by flooding near Spences Bridge in November 2021, takes a well-deserved rest after being found near Gibsons on the Sunhine Coast in January 2023, only a little the worse for wear after its long journey. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Ranch sign swept away near Spences Bridge in 2021 floods found after 350 km journey

Sign in Ashcroft’s Drylands Arena. (Photo credit: Josh White)
Get ready for Guns and Hoses charity hockey match this weekend

The Lower Thompson region, which includes Lytton, Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton, is one of only three regions in the province showing an above average snow pack as of Jan. 1. (Photo credit: Province of BC)
Below average B.C. snow pack gives rise to drought concerns

A work by Mike Walker in the author’s collection shows a mile board sign on the CP line west of Ashcroft, looking east towards town. Mile board signs like this are a mile out from station name signs on the CP network. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Where and what is Benledi? The stories behind CP station names