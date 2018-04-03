Pianist Dimiter Terziev and saxophonist Carmen Ranta will be in concert in Ashcroft on April 14.

Local musician bringing chamber music concert to area

Carmen Ranta hopes to introduce more people to the intimate world of chamber music.

Cache Creek musician Carmen Ranta is partnering with Kamloops pianist Dimiter Terziev—well known to local audiences for his work with the Sage Sound Singers—for a two-person chamber music concert called “Tangos, Times, and Travels”. The concert is part of a series produced by the Chamber Musicians of Kamloops, and will be performed in Kamloops on April 21, but local residents can see the concert at the St. Alban’s Church Hall in Ashcroft on Saturday, April 14.

Ranta—who will be playing the soprano and alto saxophones—says that she and Terziev thought it would be nice to perform in the Ashcroft/Cache Creek area, to allow more local residents a chance to attend. “We’ve worked on some very interesting pieces,” she says, “including ‘Histoire de Tango’ by [Argentinian composer] Astor Piazzolla, who was a classical musician and tango composer. The piece is a history of tango music, from 1900 to the tango of today, with all types of rhythms and melodies.”

The duo will also be performing “Fantasy” by Canadian composer Denis Bedard. “It’s a light but intense piece which is famous for saxophone and piano,” says Ranta. “And we’ll be doing two larger pieces, both by female composers from France, for piano and alto sax. They’re both very beautiful pieces from the 20th century, with lots of different textures.” Ranta is also excited to be performing “Tableaux de Provence”, five short pieces by Paul Maurice, and notes that there will be some solo piano pieces for Terziev.

The concert is being sponsored by St. Alban’s Church, and Ranta says that the hall is the perfect venue for such an intimate form of music as chamber music. “It gives the audience a chance to get to know a little about the performers.” She adds that they will be making use of the new electric Clavinova piano that has been purchased with funds raised by the congregation of St. Alban’s. “It’s really great.”

She notes that chamber music is one of the most delicate and under-supported music forms out there. “We hope to expand the listeners’ ears a little, and are really trying to promote this art form. The idea is to have a smaller group in a smaller venue, which is much more intimate. For me that’s very satisfying as a performer.”

Ranta says that before she had four children she was involved with a lot of music groups in Kamloops. “Now that the kids are growing up, I’m excited to have more time to put into larger performances.” She’s excited that the concert will enable her to play the soprano sax in the area for the first time, but adds that she and Terziev are equals in the way the music is written.

“It’s not a soloist and an accompanist. The instruments communicate with each other. And I like to work with Dimiter. He’s a fantastic pianist.

“I’m really excited for this concert. It’s been a fun journey, and the music has been a lot of fun. We hope to get lots of people out; it’s really beautiful music.”

“Tangos, Times, and Travels” will take place starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 14 at St. Alban’s Church Hall in Ashcroft. Tickets are $20 (adults) and $10 (students) at the door; they can also be purchased in advance at the Journal office during regular hours (cash only).

Previous story
Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

Just Posted

Surgery patients can visit Ashcroft Hospital to consult with surgical team in Lillooet

Virtual perioperative clinic cuts down on travel time, improves communication.

Two grass fires near Lytton last month have BC Wildfire service urging caution

Despite last year’s record-setting fire season, there is plenty left to burn out there.

Ashcroft Moving Forward group looks to the future

The group is looking to ensure the Village is better prepared in case of emergency.

Seniors Advocate looking for volunteer advisors from Interior Health region

Advisors have input about issues that are important to B.C.’s seniors.

That fun free Facebook quiz might not be as harmless as it looks

How to protect yourself and your online data (hint: privacy settings).

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. family’s Panama Canal cruise turned into construction zone

Cecilia Jenkins said a major construction project began moments after leaving a dock in Miami

REPORT: Money laundered through B.C. casinos for years

B.C. attorney general reviewing report aimed at ending money laundering

Premier kicks off B.C. Wine Month with winery tour

B.C. Wine Month is intended to promote local wines ‘and the hardworking people who make them.’

B.C. men to return to court after sheriff shortage prompted charge dismissals

Judges in separate cases had slammed the government for not hiring enough sheriffs

Emergency crews on scene of Coquihalla off ramp

BC Air Ambulance is headed to Highway 5 off ramp to Highway 97 C

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

UPDATE: Shooter believed dead, several injured in YouTube HQ shooting

San Bruno police asking people to stay away

Most Read

  • Local musician bringing chamber music concert to area

    Carmen Ranta hopes to introduce more people to the intimate world of chamber music.