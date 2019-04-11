Mariah Carey performs in London as part of the world tour documented in “Mariah’s World.” (Ian Gavan, E! Entertainment)

Mariah Carey to receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson will host the Billboard Awards, and Panic at the Disco, Sam Smith and Normani will perform

No artist has more No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart than Mariah Carey, so it’s only fitting that the singer will receive the Icon Award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

NBC and Dick Clark Productions announced Thursday that the Grammy-winning superstar will also perform at the May 1 event in Las Vegas.

Carey has 18 No. 1 hits, including “Vision of Love,” ”Hero,” ”Honey” and “We Belong Together.”

RELATED: MTV VMAs was a shocking event, for the wrong reasons

Her duet with Boyz II Men, “One Sweet Day,” spent 16 weeks at No. 1, making it the longest-running No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 chart. Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” tied the feat in 2017.

Kelly Clarkson will host the Billboard Awards, and Panic at the Disco, Sam Smith and Normani will perform. Cardi B is the leader with 21 nominations.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Just Posted

Big Bar Ferry back in the water

When water is low or icy, an aerial tramway operates instead

Mudslide travel advisory protocol unique to Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton area

Protocol appears to be more cautious than in 2018

Williams Lake company plans Interior bus routes

Adventure Charters will operate from Prince George to Surrey and Williams Lake to Kamloops

Ashcroft/Cache Creek Rotary Citizens of the Year honoured

Four people recognized for their contributions to our communities

A new bench will be dedicated at the Harmony Bell project

A time capsule will also be buried at the site to commemorate the event

‘We are so happy we found you’: B.C. son meets father thanks to online DNA test

Father and son unite for the first time on April 4

B.C. dental profession needs better self-regulation, expert says

Secretive board concerned about dentists, not their patients

B.C. couple one of many left in limbo after adoption agency shutters

There are only two private adoption agencies left in British Columbia

Most of B.C.’s overdose victims face financial hardship before death: report

Statistics Canada data looks at tax information, social assistance income in last years of life

B.C. government to require permission to transfer forest cutting rights

Change to help smaller businesses, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

The court reasoned that earbuds plugged into phone constituted holding it

B.C. legislature celebrates Sikh holiday for first time

Vaisakhi is one of the holiest holidays in the Sikh faith

Most Read